World Software Corporation Celebrates 25 Years as a Leader in Document Management Systems (DMS) at LegalTech New York 2013

NEW YORK & GLEN ROCK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Tomorrow at LegalTech New York 2013, World Software Corporation® (www.worldox.com), creator of the award-winning Worldox Document Management System (DMS), celebrates 25 years in business.

Founded in 1988 by Thomas and Kristina Burke, World Software Corporation continues to deliver the most reliable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use DMS technology available. Worldox is relied upon by more than 5,000 organizations in 50 countries.

World Software and Worldox have captured many awards and distinctions over the past quarter-century. Highlights include:

Six-time Gold Award Winner for DMS, Law Technology News

Five-time Favorite Document Management Solution, TechnoLawyer

Reader's Choice Award Winner, DMS category, Law Office Computing

Eight-year Participant in the Value In Partnership (VIP) SM Program, Association of Legal Administrators

Program, One of the 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the USA, Inc. Magazine

One of the 500 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in North America, Deloitte & Touche

One of the 50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in New Jersey, Deloitte & Touche

Lifetime Achievement Award to Thomas W. Burke, Law Technology News

Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Thomas W. Burke said, “Over these past 25 years, World Software Corporation has grown continuously. Worldox has achieved superior critical mass, install base, and reputation compared to virtually any other competitor in the industry. With our primary focus and performance on product and support excellence, and a customer-first priority, our staff and Worldox resellers are providing the highest value product solution in the market. With an exciting array of new mobile, internet, Enterprise and Cloud technologies, backed up by a 25-year history of 23 successful product releases, World Software Corporation is well-positioned to further extend its dominance in the legal technology marketplace for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The legal department of International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group is one of World Software's most longstanding customers, having bought Worldox in 1993 when the software debuted. Paul Jennings, IT Information Analyst at IFC commented, “Congratulations on 25 years! Well done! IFC Legal department has used Worldox since 1993. Currently we have 150 users. I have supported the product since 1995 and I can say that Worldox has the best customer support of any company I've ever dealt with, bar none!”

Ray Zwiefelhofer, President of World Software Corporation, commented, “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 25 years in the legal industry. We want to thank our clients and Worldox resellers for their tremendous support and input, which has helped us provide more comprehensive and successful software. Also, I would like to thank our staff at World Software for their hard work and continued dedication.”

About World Software Corporation

Founded in 1988 and based in Glen Rock, New Jersey, World Software Corporation® is an innovative leader in the Document Management Systems (DMS) category. The company's flagship product Worldox has an install base of over 5000 companies in 50 countries. For more information about World Software Corporation and its products, please visit us at www.worldox.com. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @worldox. World Software Corporation® and Worldox® are registered trademarks of World Software Corporation. All other trademarks are held by their respective owners. For more detailed information, please visit www.worldox.com, call 800-962-6360 or email sales@worldox.com.