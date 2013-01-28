Chamberlain College of Nursing Establishes New Campus in Tinley Park, Ill.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Chamberlain College of Nursing is opening a new campus in Tinley Park, Ill., and is now accepting applications for admission to the summer semester, which begins May 6, 2013. This new campus opening reinforces Chamberlain's commitment to increasing access to nursing education and addresses the growing demand for nurses in Illinois. The Tinley Park campus is Chamberlain's third campus in Illinois. Chamberlain's Addison, Ill. campus opened in 2008, and the Chicago campus opened in 2010.

“Chamberlain College of Nursing, renowned for their excellence, has been graduating nurses for more than 122 years,” said State Sen. Maggie Crotty. “The new campus in Tinley Park will provide students with a local opportunity to receive a comprehensive nursing degree, helping to fill the ongoing demand for highly skilled registered nurses.”

Demand for nurses is expected to surge as the number of Americans over the age of 65 grows, baby boomers retire, and legislative reform extends healthcare coverage to millions of new patients. The Illinois Center for Nursing projects a state shortage of more than 21,000 registered nurses by 20201 and warns that expanding educational capacity is vital to ensuring the supply of a qualified and highly skilled workforce. Yet a 2011 survey from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports that 2,973 qualified Illinois students were turned away from baccalaureate and graduate programs in nursing in 2010 due to insufficient number of faculty and classroom space, among other factors2.

“Without access to bachelor's degree programs that many employers of nurses now require, students do not have the opportunity to realize their professional goals and help alleviate the state's nursing shortage,” said Susan Groenwald, PhD, MSN, national president of Chamberlain College of Nursing. “The new Chamberlain campus makes this career path possible for many prospective students in the Tinley Park region.”

The new Chamberlain Tinley Park campus offers an on-site Bachelor of Science of Nursing (BSN) degree program that can be completed in as few as three years of year-round study instead of the typical four years with summers off. The campus features Chamberlain's SIMCARE CENTERTM, which provides high-tech simulated patient care in clinical learning environments, and a Center for Academic Success, which provides students with comprehensive academic resources and support.

Bonnie Saucier, PhD, MSN, MEd, RN, serves as president of the new campus. Dr. Saucier brings to Chamberlain nearly 40 years of experience in nursing higher education in both instructional and leadership roles, most recently as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of nursing and health sciences at Linfield College in Portland, Ore.

This is Chamberlain's 13th campus in the nation. Located at 18624 W. Creek Dr., the new campus features nursing skills laboratories, including a simulation lab composed of an intensive care unit, a coronary care unit, an obstetrics area and pediatric beds, as well as two general skills labs and a health assessment lab. Chamberlain students benefit from a student-centric learning environment enhanced by small class sizes, personalized attention from faculty, diverse clinical learning opportunities, experiential learning and a singular focus on preparing nurses for successful careers.

Open houses for prospective students will be held at the Tinley Park campus on Tuesday, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, March 7 from 5-7 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit chamberlain.edu/events.

For more information about Chamberlain College of Nursing's Tinley Park campus, visit chamberlain.edu/tinleypark.

About Chamberlain College of Nursing

Chamberlain College of Nursing offers bachelor's and master's degree programs in nursing. Chamberlain is currently located in Phoenix, Arizona; Jacksonville and Miramar, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Addison, Chicago and Tinley Park, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; St. Louis, Missouri; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; and Arlington, Virginia in addition to online programs.

Chamberlain College of Nursing is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, ncahlc.org. HLC is one of the six regional agencies that accredit U.S. colleges and universities at the institutional level. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and the Master of Science in Nursing degree program are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE, One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 530, Washington, DC 20036, 202.887.6791). The Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Columbus location is accredited by the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC, 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326, 404.975.5000). Accreditation provides assurance to the public and to prospective students that standards of quality have been met.

Program availability varies by location. Chamberlain reserves the right to update information as it becomes available. Information is current at the time of posting. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. Comprehensive consumer information is available at chamberlain.edu/studentconsumerinfo.

Chamberlain College of Nursing, LLC is a part of DeVry Inc. DV, a global provider of educational services. ©2013 Chamberlain College of Nursing, LLC. All rights reserved. chamberlain.edu.

1 Illinois Center for Nursing. Welcome. (2012) Retrieved from http://nursing.illinois.gov/Default.asp on 2 July 2012.

2 American Association of Colleges of Nursing. (2011). Illinois: An Overview of Nursing Education and Research Funding. Washington, DC. Retrieved from http://www.aacn.nche.edu/government-affairs/resources/Illinois.pdf on 2 July 2012