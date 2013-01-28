First Republic Names Jason Bender Chief Administrative Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

First Republic Bank FRC, a private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Jason Bender, Senior Vice President, has been named to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Jason Bender, 43, Chief Administrative Officer, First Republic Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Bender, who currently manages First Republic's finance department, will assume additional oversight responsibilities for lending operations and servicing, as well as administrative services, while providing continuing oversight of the finance function.

“Jason Bender is an outstanding executive who has been instrumental to First Republic's success for more than a decade,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert. “Jason's understanding of First Republic's culture and service model, as well as his proven leadership, will help First Republic continue to succeed.”

Bender, 43, joined First Republic Bank in 1999 and has led the Bank's Finance Department since 2001. He holds an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Swarthmore College.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. Founded in 1985, First Republic specializes in exceptional, relationship-based service offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, San Diego, Portland, Boston, Greenwich and New York City. First Republic offers a complete line of banking products for individuals and businesses, including deposit services, as well as residential, commercial and personal loans. First Republic is a component of the S&P Total Market Index, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market IndexSM, the Russell 1000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Global indices and six Dow Jones indices.

