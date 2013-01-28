Towers Watson Capital Markets Closes on $61.2 Million Catastrophe Bond

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Towers Watson Capital Markets (TWCM) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of global professional services company Towers Watson (NYSE, NASDAQ: TW), announced it has arranged a private placement catastrophe bond, Skyline Re 2013-1, which closed at $61.2 million and at the tight end of price guidance. The transaction transfers risks associated with the New Madrid earthquake on a per-occurrence basis, as well as severe convective storm losses on an aggregate basis. Skyline Re will provide one-year, indemnity-based collateralized catastrophe reinsurance coverage for The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

“The Towers Watson Capital Markets team was very pleased to collaborate with Cincinnati Insurance, a true market leader, on such an innovative structure. The breadth and depth of investor involvement in the transaction clearly demonstrates the acceptance of the private placement catastrophe bond technology that Towers Watson is employing to bring new cedants and new perils to market,” said Michael Popkin, senior vice president, TWCM.

“This deal highlights strong support for the cedant and the appeal of diversifying perils for insurance-linked securities investors,” said Rick Miller, senior vice president, TWCM. “Towers Watson will continue to build its insurance-linked securities platform, and we look forward to bringing other new cedants to market in the future.”

