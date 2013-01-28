Exencial Wealth Advisors Acquires Investors Asset Management

OKLAHOMA CITY & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Exencial Wealth Advisors, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the South Central U.S., announces today the acquisition of Investors Asset Management, Inc. (IAM). IAM, based in Plano, TX, serves more than 200 households in twenty-six states with over $190 million in total client assets.

The acquisition of IAM represents Exencial's latest strategic development to expand its broader regional presence and footprint in the greater Dallas area. The combined entity now serves 726 households and oversees $980 million in client assets.

Richard Erwin, who founded IAM in 1983, will join Exencial along with his team and continue to manage IAM's investment portfolios using his firm's S.E.L.E.C.T. methodology.

“IAM's culture of client service and focus on objective advice created the common basis for a meaningful partnership,” says John Burns, Co-CEO of Exencial. “We anticipate the opportunity to work with Rich, the IAM team and their clients as we continue to develop our depth and breadth of service.”

“Exencial's strong team and financial planning capabilities are expected to be a plus for IAM clients,” says Rich Erwin, Founder and President of IAM. “Our Plano team will have enhanced capacity to design sound solutions to meet our valued clients' needs.”

Clients of both Exencial and IAM will benefit from new resources and complementary skill sets at their disposal as a result of the partnership. Exencial operates a proactive investment committee with proven asset management processes and also specializes in corporate executive financial planning with an emphasis on employee stock ownership plans. IAM offers growth and income portfolio management based on a unique methodology with a socially responsible mandate.

Exencial now serves clients from offices in Oklahoma City, Dallas, Plano and Old Lyme, CT.

About Exencial Wealth Advisors

Exencial Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm offering fee only, objective financial planning, investment management and tax planning counsel to senior corporate executives, entrepreneurs, their families and institutions.

The firm strives to be a source of enduring value to clients by providing independent, unbiased and thoughtful recommendations based on their needs and objectives.

About Investors Asset Management

Investors Asset Management offers investment management and financial planning services to individuals and organizations throughout the U.S. on a fee-only basis.

The firm applies a socially responsible investing approach to security selection in the management of its Growth, Income, and Balanced portfolios. The financial planning team provides highly-personalized service on a comprehensive or need-specific basis, always striving to understand clients' most important goals in order to find ways to achieve them.