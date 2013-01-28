Research and Markets: Cord Blood: Biology, Transplantation, Banking and Regulation Incorporates the Latest Developments into 39 Chapters by Experts in the Field

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The relatively new field of cord blood (CB) is still evolving, having seen vast change since the first successful CB transplantation over 20 years ago.

This volume aims to continue advancing the clinical efficacy and relevance of this area by providing a solid understanding of its present status. Representing a significant expansion of previous literature on the topic, this comprehensive resource on CB incorporates the latest developments into 39 chapters by experts in various areas of practice.

Topics:

- CB biology hematopoiesis, stem/progenitor cells and their microenvironment.

- Engraftment preclinical and clinical enhancements such as use of prostaglandin E2, inhibition of cell surface protein CD26, expansion of shortterm

repopulating HSCs, use of fucosylation and intrabone transplantation.

- Regenerative medicine induced pluripotent stem cells, endothelial progenitor cells and other cells.

- Immune cells CB immune cell immaturity, T helper cells, T regulatory cells, neonatal immune tolerance, natural killer cells and T-cell-dependent immune competence.

- Clinical transplantation leukemia in children, malignant disorders, nonmalignant disorders, adult recipients, double CB transplants, reduced intensity

conditioning regimens, determinants of engraftment, and underutilization of CB transplantation.

- Operations transplant center processes, CB banking development and processes, public vs private banking, and unit searching and distribution.

- International perspectives.

- Accreditation and regulation.

