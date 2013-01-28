Ceridian Announces Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants Goes Live with Dayforce Human Capital Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ceridian Corporation, a global provider of human capital management solutions, announces that Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants went live on Dayforce Payroll, Workforce Management, Benefits and Human Resources. A creation of Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini, Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants is recognized as one of Canada's leading fine dining restaurant companies and is poised for further expansion.

“The Dayforce application with one employee record, one user experience and zero interfaces allows real-time access to scheduling, managing and optimizing our labour across multiple locations which is critical to our business,” says Phil Wylie, director of talent management at Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants. “We are positioned for growth and Ceridian Dayforce is the ideal partner to meet all our human capital management needs.”

Dayforce HCM transforms human capital management from a collection of disparate systems reliant on fragile interfaces to a single, robust, real-time application with one employee record, one user experience and zero interfaces. Dayforce HCM enhances employee engagement and productivity, while greatly reducing administration time and costs. This single application includes Payroll, Tax, Workforce Management, Benefits and Human Resources. Dayforce Payroll enables employees to view, edit, fix and preview payroll in real-time, eliminating batch processing and trial run to ensure employees are compensated accurately and on time. Dayforce Workforce Management allows managers to plan and forecast labor requirements, aligns schedules with labor demand, and ensures accurate time tracking and compliance. Dayforce Benefits manages employee enrollment, calculates eligibility and supports an unlimited number of plan types to administer accurate, compliant and accessible benefit plans across the organization. Dayforce HR Self-Service increases manager productivity and employee engagement by allowing mobile access to view and make changes to their status through approved workflows and to manage schedules through shift trading, availability management and time-off requests.

“We are pleased that Oliver & Bonacini chose Dayforce to support its restaurant operations, commitment to creating a strong corporate culture and an outstanding customer experience,” says David Ossip, president of Ceridian Dayforce. “We look forward to working with them as they grow their business.”

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global product and services company delivering trusted results and transformative Human Capital Management technology. We help organizations save time and money, increase employee engagement and productivity. Our offering includes payroll, benefits, tax services, compliance, human resources including Dayforce Human Capital Management and Employee Assistance Programs. As the driving force in payment innovations, we are an industry leader in payroll outsourcing and corporate expense management. Our award-winning products and services deliver trusted results to more than 140,000 customers in 52 countries. Ceridian - Transforming Human Capital Management since 1932. For more information about Ceridian, visit www.ceridian.com or call 800-729-7655.

About Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants

Oliver & Bonacini is recognized as one of Canada's leading fine dining restaurant companies, operating 11 unique and innovative restaurants in Ontario. Operations include à la carte dining, quick service, catering, group dining and special events. Unique concept restaurants include Canoe, Jump, Auberge du Pommier, Biff's Bistro, Luma, O&B Canteen and Bannock. The company's private dining and events division, Oliver & Bonacini Events, manages a number of large scale event facilities, including Malaparte at TIFF Bell Lightbox, City Ballroom at Toronto Board of Trade, Windermere House on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka and Arcadian, a newly re-launched event space which includes the revitalized Arcadian Court and the new Arcadian Loft. Oliver & Bonacini credits its success to the development of a strong corporate culture, where excellence of food quality and service are valued above all else.