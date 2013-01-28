Insanely Great Products to Unveil Revolutionary iPhone and iPad Accessories at Macworld/iWorld 2013

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Insanely Great Products, a premier manufacturer of iPhone and iPad accessories, today announced the company will be revealing the latest additions to the company's expanding product line for the iPhone and iPad at the annual Macworld/iWorld 2013 event. The company's various hands-free solutions will be available for viewing from Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2013, at booth #355.

Insanely Great Products will be unveiling the following hands-free solutions:

The FrameShift Pro – iPad stand constructed of aluminum featuring a hand brushed finish, military grade abrasion resistant rubber padding and stainless steel hardware

The FrameShift Mini – iPad stand supporting both the iPad Mini and iPhone 5

The Norm 5 – Provides simplicity and style for mounting the iPhone 5 in a car

The Traveler – Features two suction cups, allowing users to attach a phone directly to a car windshield or other glass surface

In addition to its new offerings, the company will also be displaying various products from its current product lines:

The Jack, Scooter and Willy – Created for the iPhone 3 and 4, and are equipped with a sturdy non-skid base and suction cups to hold the iPhone on a variety of surfaces

The Norm and Clip & Go – Created for use in the car, each secures the iPhone 3 and 4 to vents on the car's dashboard, enhancing the in-car hands free experience

The company's extensive line of iPhone and iPad holders has a starting MSRP of $10.00 and can be found at www.igproducts.us.

About Insanely Great Products, Inc.

Founded and incorporated in 2011, Insanely Great Products, Inc. designs and builds innovative hands-free solutions for both the iPhone and iPad at the company's headquarters located in Menlo Park, CA. Focused on designing simple solutions for everyday needs and providing manufacturing jobs within the United States, the company's extensive product lines are designed and assembled by hand by in-house employees, creating a unique intimacy with each product created. For more information about Insanely Great Products, Inc., please visit the company's Web site at www.igproducts.us.