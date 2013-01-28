Chocolate Lovers and Chocolate Leaders See Rare Opportunity to Own the Market's Most Valuable Domain Name in Time for Valentine's Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sedo, the world's largest domain name marketplace and monetization provider, today announced that it will broker the sale of Chocolate.com and its accompanying business. The availability of the valuable “category killer” domain name represents a rare and unique opportunity for an entrepreneur or chocolate brand of any size to secure a premium place on the web.

Chocolate.com is the largest online marketplace for fine chocolates, a distinction it quickly earned after its launch. With the premium and recognizable domain name as its foundation – and no additional marketing spend – the site has grown to include 250 vendors and over 5,000 products.

“The Chocolate.com domain name and address is one of the most sought after plots of virtual real estate on the Internet,” said Andrew Miller, Managing Director of Chocolate.com. “It is the global equivalent of the best address on Madison Avenue, Rodeo Drive, or Champs-Élysées.”

“When a rare, internationally-appealing name like Chocolate.com is put up for sale, it has the power to shift an entire market,” said Kathy Nielsen, Director of Strategic Alliances at Sedo. “With record-breaking domain sales under our belt and a strong network of potential buyers, we're optimistic that Chocolate.com will be a landmark sale and are excited to help make it happen.”

Sedo's seasoned brokerage team has negotiated sales for a number of premium domain names in the past, including Vodka.com, Pizza.com and the World Record-setting sale of Sex.com for $13 million in 2010. Using their experience and expertise, Sedo brokers are able to find the right buyer for a domain name, and facilitate smooth transactions for all parties involved, no matter their size.

Parties interested in buying the Chocolate.com domain can contact Sedo broker Frank Tillmanns prior to February 14 at frank.tillmanns@sedo.com.

