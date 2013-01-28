Outcomes Health Information Solutions and Silent Seniors Community Care Expand Board of Directors

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Outcomes Health Information Solutions, LLC (Outcomes Health), a leading healthcare analytics and services provider, and its sister company, Silent Seniors Community Care, LLC (Senior Care), today announced an expansion to their respective boards. Hass Rifaat, MD will join the Outcomes Health board of directors, and Joe Hafermann, MBA and Joell Keim, RN, BA, CPC will both join the board for Senior Care.

Rifaat recently rejoined the Outcomes Health board of directors as independent director. Rifaat has more than 20 years of experience with leading national healthcare organizations. He is currently president of Windsor Health Plan's Medicare Advantage business. He has served as Outcomes Health's chief operating officer as well as senior vice president at Coventry Health Care where he managed seven health plans with over 1,500 employees in 11 states. Rifaat has also held several senior executive positions at Humana, Inc., where he served as regional CEO over Illinois and the Southeast, market president for Louisiana, and director of clinical innovation. He was also vice president of marketing and sales for HealthMarket, Inc., and held executive level positions at Alignis, Oxford Health Plans, and Texas Health Innovators.

Hafermann was appointed independent director of Senior Care. Hafermann has more than 25 years of professional experience in the healthcare and financial services industries. He first joined UnitedHealth Group in 2003, and has served as the chief financial officer of the Medicare Advantage business, VP of healthcare economics, and most recently as the executive vice president of product and performance for the Medicare Advantage business. Joe joined the Emerging Businesses Group at UnitedHealth Group in 2010. Hafermann's previous work experience includes executive management of a medical device company, acquisitions and commercial banking (primarily in the financial services industry), and healthcare consulting with Deloitte & Touche. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from Carlson School of Management. His undergraduate degree is also from the Carlson School, the business school of the University of Minnesota.

Keim was appointed independent director of Senior Care. Keim currently serves as the chief strategy officer for Outcomes Health and was a member of the Outcomes Health leadership team from 2002-2010, serving in numerous rolls including chief operating officer, chief marketing officer and division manager. Prior to rejoining Outcomes Health, she served as vice president, client services and clinical affairs at NaviHealth, Inc. where she was responsible for collaborating with Medicare Advantage plans and integrated delivery systems with developing post-acute solutions. She also worked as a consultant and chief clinical advisor at Welsh, Carson, Anderson and Stowe, a private equity investment firm, advising the firm on vendor portfolios. Keim held leadership positions at WellCare Health Plans, Johnson & Johnson's Jassen Pharmaceutica, and Home Health Corporation of America. Keim earned her RN from the University of the State of New York, and holds a CPC certification from AAPC.

“Hass, Joell and Joe all bring a great depth of industry knowledge. Their appointments add diversity and expertise to our boards helping us drive the growth and innovation agendas of both companies,” said Wanda Kochhar, CEO and chairwoman of both Outcomes Health and Senior Care. “I am honored to serve with some of the best minds in the industry.”

Said Kelly Monical, JD, president of Senior Care, “Joell and Joe both have unique industry perspectives, both of which will be invaluable to Senior Care as we leverage our platform to provide data and analytics solutions, as well as services, to the new stakeholders in the emerging world of shared accountability.”

About Outcomes Health Information Solutions and Senior Care

Outcomes Health is a technology-enabled healthcare services provider focused on advancing data to improve care, quality, information accuracy and security, and financial performance for its healthcare partners. A recognized domain expert in risk adjustment, HEDIS®/Stars, and payment integrity, Outcomes Health leverages its national footprint, targeted analytics, superior clinical abstraction and coding capabilities, and unmatched transparency to advance its mission of providing better data for better decisions.

Silent Seniors Community Care, LLC (Senior Care), an affiliate of Outcomes Health, delivering in-office/in-home prospective and care management solutions is a highly targeted, patient-specific gap closure platform for those seniors with complex medical conditions who are not getting appropriate care due to access barriers, and responsible for driving a higher proportionate share of medical cost, deflate RAF scores due to unreported or under-reported diagnoses, decrease HEDIS® and CMS 5 Star ratings due to numerator specific gaps, and decrease member satisfaction scores resulting from lack of engagement.