Apex Affinity and GoodRx Partner to Lower Prescription Drug Costs for Families Nationwide

Apex Affinity and GoodRx today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to dramatically reduce the cost of prescriptions for American families. This agreement will marry GoodRx's innovative drug price comparison technology with Apex Affinity's nationwide pharmacy discount network to help consumers find the lowest retail prices for medications and receive additional savings.

“It's a one-two punch to high drug prices,” said Scott Paul, Apex's Chief Executive Officer. “With easy access to more information and additional deep discounts, consumers can get relief from high drug prices at a time when they need it the most.”

“GoodRx and Apex are providing a powerful way for consumers to get control over their prescription drug budget,” said Doug Hirsch, GoodRx CEO. “This will result in a new level of retail price competition between pharmacies and that's good news for consumers.”

Apex leverages the purchasing power of millions of consumers to negotiate deep discounts on brand-name and generic prescriptions at nearly all major big box stores, drug store chains and independent neighborhood pharmacies nationwide. Everyone is eligible, there are no paperwork hassles, and one card can be used for all members of a household. Consumers simply present a discount card or coupon with their prescription at checkout.

GoodRx, available as both a website (www.goodrx.com) and as free iPhone and Android apps, allows consumers to compare current prices for prescription drugs, which can differ greatly between competing pharmacies. Consumers simply enter the name of a prescription drug and their zip code to receive both a price list and map from local and mail-order pharmacies, as well as savings tips and pharmacy services. GoodRx's database contains over one billion prices for more than 6,000 brand name and generic drugs.

Now, consumers can find the pharmacy with the lowest price for a medication and download a coupon for even greater savings. It's free, fast, easy, and can be accessed anywhere, including from a doctor's office.

All consumers stand to benefit from the Apex/GoodRx partnership, regardless of insurance status. Families who do not have drug coverage or are taking medications not covered by their plan can now compare prices and save. In many instances, consumers whose medications are covered can have prescriptions filled for less than the cost of their copay.

“Navigating the healthcare system can be confusing and frustrating, and that's not likely to change any time soon,” said Hirsch. “But we have finally found a way to take the guessing out of where to get your prescription filled and whether you are getting the best price.”

“Our hope is that with lower drug costs, more people will have their prescriptions filled and follow the medication regimens prescribed by their doctor,” said Paul. “This not only can improve the quality of life and health for millions of people, particularly those with chronic diseases, it also has implications for the entire healthcare system.”

