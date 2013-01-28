Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Announces Publication of Galectin Symposium Proceedings by the American Chemical Society

NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Galectin Therapeutics GALT, the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins to treat fibrosis and cancer, today announced that the American Chemical Society (ACS), as part of its ACS Symposium Series, has published online the proceedings from the galectin-focused symposium hosted by Galectin Therapeutics, Galectins and Disease Implications for Targeted Therapeutics. The book is edited by Dr. Anatole Klyosov, Chief Scientist at Galectin, and Dr. Peter G. Traber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Galectin.

“The reviews in this compendium by international experts provide a clear picture of the emerging importance of galectin proteins in a wide variety of diseases,” said Dr. Traber. “As evidenced by this symposium, there is great interest in continuing to expand the therapeutic applications for galectin-targeted proteins and we are thrilled that Galectin Therapeutics is at the forefront of that translational medicine, with compounds in development for the treatment of liver fibrosis, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease, and advanced metastatic melanoma.”

This peer reviewed compendium focuses on galectins in disease and was inspired by topics discussed at the international symposium hosted by Galectin Therapeutics, “Galectin Function and Therapeutics”, which took place in Boston in September, 2012. This comprehensive guide, organized as a series of mini-reviews by leading experts on galectins and their biomedical and therapeutic applications, provides current understandings of galectin proteins and their role in inflammatory pathophysiology, as well as their potential utility in drug design of targeted therapeutics. It is designed to help chemical scientists, biologists, oncologists and gastroenterologists to understand the important role that galectins play in disease and that carbohydrate-based drugs may have in treatment of liver fibrosis, cancer and other inflammatory diseases.

These symposium proceedings are currently available at http://pubs.acs.org/isbn/9780841228801. Print copies of the book are expected to be available from Oxford University Press in Spring, 2013 under ISBN: 978-0-8412-2880-1.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics GALT is developing promising carbohydrate-based therapies for the treatment of fibrotic liver disease and cancer based on the Company's unique understanding of galectin proteins, key mediators of biologic function. We are leveraging extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost effective and efficient development. We are pursuing a clear development pathway to clinical enhancement and commercialization for our lead compounds in liver fibrosis and cancer. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

About ACS (The American Chemical Society)

ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry. The ACS Symposium Series contains high-quality books which are peer-reviewed, at the book and chapter level, and are developed from the ACS technical divisions' symposia. Each chapter is carefully authored by an expert in the field.

