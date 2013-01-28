Cook Medical Introduces Flexor® Parallel™

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ureteral access sheath that has two options for placement is now available in the United States. The Flexor® Parallel™ Rapid Release™ Ureteral Access Sheath allows urologists to use a single wire guide that functions as both a working wire and a safety wire.

To place a ureteral access sheath, physicians will often use a working wire guide and a safety wire guide to allow continued access to the kidney. With the Flexor Parallel, physicians can place just one wire that guides the dilator and acts as a safety wire.

The Flexor Parallel has a slit on the dilator that guides the wire outside of the sheath. When the dilator is withdrawn, the sheath and the wire guide remain parallel to each other, which leaves a clear working channel through the sheath.

Physicians can also choose to place the Flexor Parallel in the same manner as a traditional Flexor sheath.

“The Flexor Parallel presents an opportunity to use less product and save costs for hospitals,” said Jean-Marc Creissel, global leader of Cook Medical's Urology division. “This product means hospitals can stock one sheath that serves two placement preferences.”

