Jetlun Announces Meter Extension Solution that Addresses Smart Meter Connectivity Challenges in Multi-Dwelling Apartments

Jetlun Corporation, a leader in hybrid network bridging solutions for intelligent energy management has developed the world's first solution to help electric utilities with the challenges of connecting the Smart Meter to the consumer in multi-dwelling units (MDUs). The Jetlun Advanced Metering Solution, JAMES™, is a ZigBee® and HomePlug® network bridge that connects ZigBee-based Smart Meters to the Home Area Network.

JAMES extends already deployed ZigBee-based Smart Meters to the consumer by converting the ZigBee RF signal into a HomePlug Powerline signal and back to ZigBee, enabling electric utilities to provide real-time energy information to consumers and facilitate demand response programs.

JAMES features Jetlun's patent-pending HomePlug-to-ZigBee bridging technologies. “With JAMES, utilities now have a way to bridge to their consumers in MDUs. It's a win-win for utilities and their consumers,” said Elsa Chan, CEO and co-founder of Jetlun Corporation. “Bundled with the Jetlun Intelligent Management solution for energy, JIM, JAMES offers utilities a comprehensive energy management platform that understands the inherent requirements of Smart Grid.

Approximately 20 percent of all US households live in MDUs, and this number is expected to grow as the population continues to urbanize. The connectivity challenges of MDUs are even more prevalent internationally, especially in Asia Pacific. MDU environments are notorious for presenting difficulties for signal repeating. Internet-based and cellular-based backhaul connectivity is expensive and redundant to the newly deployed Smart Meters making it a non-viable option, especially for low-income households.

