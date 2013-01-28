Celebrate the Lenten Season at Popeyes® with Louisiana-Inspired Fan Favorites!

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, a division of AFC Enterprises, Inc. AFCE, anticipates this Lenten season with the return of its Louisiana-inspired fan favorite Butterfly Shrimp. Add a little sweet to your savory this February with Popeyes new Strawberry n' Cream Cheese Pie. Popeyes Butterfly Shrimp and Strawberry n' Cream Cheese Pies are available for a limited time only January 28 through March 31, while supplies last.

Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen anticipates this Lenten season with the return of its Louisiana-inspired fan favorite Butterfly Shrimp. (Photo: Business Wire)

Popeyes Butterfly Shrimp is slow-marinated in a unique blend of Louisiana seasonings, battered and fried up crispy like no other QSR seafood offering. Served in Popeyes original Seafood Tackle Box, Popeyes Butterfly Shrimp features eight shrimp over a bed of Cajun Fries with a freshly-baked buttermilk biscuit for only $4.99.

A great complement to your seafood meal is Popeyes new Strawberry n' Cream Cheese Pie! Our new pie features a sweet and delicious strawberry puree layered with real cream cheese, making a combination our guests won't be able to resist. This decadent filling is then encased in our traditional pie dough and fried up until crispy and golden brown, yet still tender and flakey.

“Popeyes prides itself in premium cuisine and is an expert in offering guests authentic Louisiana-inspired seafood like our Butterfly Shrimp,” said Vice President of Marketing Hector Munoz. “But, we don't stop there. We are also fanatical about our delicious desserts. Top off any meal with our all-new Strawberry n' Cream Cheese Pie. There's nothing like the official fruit of Louisiana to sweeten your taste buds.”

Visit www.Popeyes.com to search for a restaurant near you to take advantage of this incredible limited time offer.

About Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Popeyes is a leader in the New Orleans segment of the foodservice industry and is the world's second largest quick-service chicken concept based on the number of units. As of December 30, 2012, Popeyes had 2,104 operating restaurants in the United States, three territories, and 26 foreign countries. For more information, visit the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen website at www.popeyes.com.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130128005097/en/