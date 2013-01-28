IMS Awarded Surgical Instrument/Device Repair Contract for Premier ASCEND Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Integrated Medical Systems International, Inc. (IMS) has been awarded a single-source purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance's ASCEND program for the repair of multiple categories of surgical instruments and devices, IMS announced. Effective Feb. 1, 2013, the agreement allows Premier ASCEND members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the repair of Video, Power, Ophthalmic, Stainless, Laparoscopic and Specialty Instruments, as well as Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes and On-Location Repairs.

“Many instrument companies can sharpen and repair instruments,” said Chris Hallman, Director of Account Management for IMS. “But to restore the original performance standards of devices - scopes, drills, cameras and other complex equipment – you must have engineering and precision machining capability, master technicians who have worked on multiple brands and models, and parts and components that are not readily available on the market. IMS has invested in these capabilities, and we are proud to offer them to Premier ASCEND members with guaranteed cost savings.”

About the Premier healthcare alliance, Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient

Premier is a performance improvement alliance of more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals and 90,000 other sites using the power of collaboration and technology to lead the transformation to coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care. Owned by hospitals, health systems and other providers, Premier operates a leading healthcare purchasing network with more than $4 billion in annual savings. Premier also maintains the nation's largest clinical, financial and outcomes database with information on 1 in 4 patient discharges. A world leader in delivering measurable improvements in care, Premier works with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier also has an office in Washington. http://www.premierinc.com. Stay connected with Premier on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Integrated Medical Systems International, Inc. (IMS)

IMS is a surgical instrument management and consulting company with facilities in Alabama, Florida, Maryland and Arizona, as well as sales and clinical teams serving more than 2,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. IMS provides instrument and device inventory management; real-time online data and tools to track instruments, tissue and implants; restoration of instruments to manufacturers' performance standards; and on-location clinical personnel to manage sterile processing and interface with the OR. To learn more, visit www.imsready.com.