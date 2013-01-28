Colorado BioScience Association Focuses on 2013's Key State and Federal Legislative Initiatives at Fifth Annual 'BioScience Day at the Capitol'

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) will host the fifth annual “BioScience Day at the Capitol” on Wednesday, January 30th, 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Capitol Building in the Old Supreme Court Chambers (200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 80203). The session will bring together industry leaders and legislators to review and discuss key legislative issues, both on the state and federal levels, affecting the growth of the bioscience industry in Colorado.

The announcement is made by April Giles, CBSA President and CEO, who recently stated: “We look forward to ‘Bioscience Day at the Capitol' each year to foster an open dialogue between our industry and the state legislature. It is critical to our industry that we work together to create the best policies to support economic growth.” At the event CBSA will present their 2013 policy priorities and provide an update on pending legislation for the 2013 session.

National speaker Mark Leahey , President and CEO of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), will present the 'State of the Medical Device Industry' and address his statement made January 2, 2013, regarding the failure of federal legislators to repeal the medical device tax of 2.3 percent on revenue from sales that went into effect January 1.

Quoting Leahey: “While MDMA is disappointed that a deal was not reached to repeal the medical device tax, we are heartened by the bipartisan and growing support in both the House and Senate to end this policy. There is wide recognition that the device tax has already led to job losses and that it is impacting patient care, and this will continue if Congress doesn't act quickly in 2013. MDMA and our members remain committed to repealing the medical device tax so the United States can continue to lead the world in medical innovation, but the real world impact of this job-killing policy is unfortunately already being felt across the country.” For more information, visit: http://www.medicaldevices.org.

Agenda for BioScience Day at the Capitol

Moderated by Jason Sapsin, Polsinelli Shughart P.C.

8:00-8:25 - Welcome and State of the Industry by April Giles, President and CEO, CBSA

8:25-8:45 - Connecting Patients and Research Curt Huber, Executive Director, American Lung Association Durban Swartz, Program /Development Coordinator at American Lung Association

8:45-9:00 – Early Stage Company BDEGP Grant Recipient Jim Kasic, President and CEO, Sophono



9:00-9:20 – State of the Medical Device Industry Mark Leahey, President and CEO, MDMA



9:20-9:30 – Q&A

About Colorado BioScience Association

Celebrating ten years of supporting the Bioscience Industry in Colorado in 2013, the CBSA is a not-for-profit organization providing services and support for Colorado's bioscience industry. With more than 350 members, CBSA actively works to promote the growth of the industry by advocating for a better business environment, growing the state's biotech workforce, fighting for policies that support a strong bioscience industry in the state, and speaking with a single voice on behalf of the industry. For more information, visit http://www.cobioscience.com.

CBSA also is found on these social media sites:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/COBioscience

LinkedIn Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?about=&gid=98468&trk=anet_ug_grppro

Facebook Fan Page: http://www.facebook.com/ColoradoBioScienceAssociation

News Feed: http://coloradobio.blogspot.com

YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/COBioscience

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/COBioscience