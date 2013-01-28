CA Technologies Offers Solution that Integrates with SAP Solutions for GRC to Help Address Risk and Compliance Challenges

ISLANDIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CA Technologies CA today announced an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that integrates with SAP® solutions for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) to help reduce the risk of fraud and manage access compliance. Through a partnership agreement between CA Technologies and Greenlight Technologies, CA's IAM capabilities are integrated with the SAP Access Control application. The integration was developed using Greenlight's Enterprise Business Controls Platform and provides real-time segregation of duties visibility and compliant user provisioning and de-provisioning across both IT and the business application landscape.

The solution automates segregation of duties policy checks using SAP Access Control for risk analysis in order to provide preventative controls that can escalate, mitigate or even stop toxic combinations of access prior to provisioning. Additionally it delivers a consistent provisioning model across both SAP and non-SAP applications to reduce IT support requirements. By combining the risk efficiencies gained though SAP Access Control with the operational efficiencies of CA IAM, organizations can reduce their on-going risk exposure and streamline their compliance efforts and reporting.

“Today's multi-application, multi-policy environments add complexity and risk to IAM processes, such as provisioning, making it tough for organizations to improve operational efficiencies and manage compliance,” said Mike Denning, general manager, Security business, CA Technologies. “Our agreement with Greenlight creates a solution to simplify the process of provisioning while enabling consistent segregation of duty checks across key applications.”

“Our proven track record of extending access policies across the enterprise coupled with the award-winning capabilities in CA Technologies IAM solutions make implementing the Greenlight Enterprise Integration Solution a simple choice for organizations,” said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO of Greenlight Technologies. “We look forward to further collaboration with CA Technologies.”

