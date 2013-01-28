Penn Foster College Announces Additional Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Penn Foster College, a provider of programs and services designed to meet the lifelong learning needs of the adult learner, today announced that the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for an additional 73 courses. The American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives.

“This recommendation ensures that the hard work of our students will not go unrecognized,” said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. “We are pleased to offer even more credible options while also delivering increased value to our students through our career-oriented, cost-effective degree programs.”

ACE CREDIT connects workplace learning with colleges and universities by helping adults gain access to academic credit at colleges and universities for formal courses and examinations taken in the workplace or other settings outside traditional higher education.

For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE CREDIT to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit the ACE CREDIT website at www.acenet.edu/credit.

Penn Foster College offers more than 110 courses that are eligible for recommended college credit by ACE CREDIT. For a complete listing of these courses, please visit http://bit.ly/UpUGlX.

About Penn Foster College

Penn Foster College, a part of distance learning institution Penn Foster, offers 23 degree programs and six certificates. Since its inception, people have enrolled in the college to learn advanced skills, further their education and better position them for life success. Penn Foster College, licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Postsecondary Education, combines high-quality, distance education with flexible and affordable programming and allows students to design a program and curriculum based around their schedules. For more information, please visit http://www.pennfostercollege.edu.