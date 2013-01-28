T1Visions Raises $1.6 Million in Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

T1Visions, LLC, a market leader in interactive solutions using large format touchscreens for social and public spaces, successfully completed a $1.6 million Series B financing round.

This round of funding will support a range of development activities, including expansion and further development of T1Visions' software to improve usability and to keep the technology cutting edge.

With participation from individual and strategic investors, T1Visions has raised over $4.5 million in equity financing since its founding in 2008, with $2 million in 2012 alone.

A fast growing technology company, T1Visions is pioneering the use of large-format touchscreen solutions specializing in multi-user applications for use in public settings. Its patent pending software allows users to divide a single screen into sections that can launch and run different applications simultaneously. At competitive prices, T1Visions' products come with proprietary software, including highly differentiating, patent-pending features (e.g. multiple web browsers, on-screen keyboards, separate viewing/control screens, integration with mobile devices) which are customizable to fit customer needs.

With sales in healthcare, retail, corporate, education, and hospitality markets, T1Visions' most popular products include inTouch™ Interactive Tables and inTouch™ Interactive Walls, as well as customized apps in all five vertical markets that enable the sharing, editing, and customization of digital media via seamlessly embedded touchscreens.

T1Visions sells fully-installed products, as well as on-going software licenses, customer support, and advertising.

About T1 Visions

T1Visions, LLC is technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina that develops solutions for large format touchscreens designed for use in social and public settings. This includes proprietary software, patent pending features, and hardware. T1Visions is pioneering the use of large-format touchscreens at competitive prices for practical applications in healthcare, corporate, education, retail and hospitality markets.