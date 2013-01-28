Free Calculator Helps Therapists Meet CMS G-code Requirements

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

More than 5,000 outpatient therapy clinicians are utilizing a free tool on the MediServe website that will help them meet new coding requirements set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

On Jan 1, 2013, CMS began accepting Claims-Based Outcomes Reporting (CBOR) with Medicare Part B Claim Submissions. On July 1, 2013, all outpatient facilities will be required to submit the data to CMS. Failing to submit the appropriate G-codes will result in denied claims.

MediServe's CBOR conversion calculator will help prevent denied claims. The outpatient resource includes dozens of relevant outcomes tools to choose from. Users simply input the score that has been captured or the goal, which then translates to the appropriate modifier code published by CMS. There is also a version for those who have older browsers or restricted plug-ins.

Website traffic skyrocketed in late November when the calculator was released. “MediServe focuses on being leaders in the healthcare IT industry, and this is another example of being well ahead of the game. Our clients depend on this for regulatory requirements, so it was crucial for us to provide such a valuable resource that will make clinicians' jobs easier, and more efficient,” said Michael Stevenson, MBA, PT, Director, Product Management, MediServe. Unlike most large health information systems, MediServe's outpatient rehabilitation electronic documentation solution is already meeting CBOR requirements, relieving the therapist burden and financial risk of CMS' new rule. The 26-year-old Company's integrated charge capture can detect the appropriate G-codes and modifiers seamlessly without additional steps for therapists. The outpatient rehabilitation solution also tracks the 10-visit progress note requirement.

MediServe hosted a CBOR webinar in the fall as an introduction to CBOR. A follow-up webinar will take place later this year, including updates and further clarification from CMS. Stevenson has also added a Q&A about CBOR requirements to the MediServe website. That resource is continually being updated with clarifications from CMS officials. You can email CBOR@mediserve.com if you have any questions about the new reporting requirements.

About MediServe

Since 1986, MediServe has been delivering software solutions and services to the rehabilitation and respiratory care communities. In December 2012, Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive healthcare IT software solutions, acquired MediServe. The merger will expand Mediware's "Alternative Care Solutions" product line, which was formed to provide workflow, billing and reimbursement support for home infusion, home medical equipment and home health agencies. The Company works with clients to bring quality and performance improvement to the clinical and business workflow while actively addressing regulatory compliance and revenue cycle improvement. MediServe is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, please visit our website at www.MediServe.com.