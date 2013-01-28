Research and Markets: Consumer Smartphone Usage: Mobile Apps and Entertainment Consumption Report Analysis of Usage of Rich-Media Apps Such As Netflix and Spotify

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98dcxs/consumer) has announced the addition of the "Consumer smartphone usage: mobile apps and entertainment consumption" report to their offering.

Despite the availability of nearly 1 million unique apps worldwide, the smartphone panellists used an average of only 32.6 apps each during the two-month observation period.

This report profiles the real-world usage of more than 1000 smartphone users across France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA during a two-month observation period. The information presented in this report includes worldwide app usage by operating system and by age, entertainment and utility app consumption trends, and insights into operator apps and new verticals such as mobile health.

This Report provides:

- insight into real-world smartphone usage behaviour by handset manufacturer, operating system (OS), country, age and gender

- the penetration and usage of apps by category, handset manufacturer, OS, country and age

- real-world browsing usage and the resulting impact on the app market

- how operating systems and application store strategies affect app consumption by category of apps

- social networking usage and its positioning as a replacement for text-based communications services

- the penetration and usage of apps published by operators by country and by OS

- insight into the real-world usage of utility and m-commerce apps including retailers' apps and cloud services

- in-depth analysis of opportunities in new verticals in the app ecosystem such as mobile health and e-books.

