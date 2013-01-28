Research and Markets: Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2012-2016: To Increase Their Market Shares, the Diverse Vendors Are Increasingly Acquiring Niche Players

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tkb96b/global_telecom) has announced the addition of the "Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Telecom Expense Management market to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in wireless expenses. The Global Telecom Expense Management market has also been witnessing the increase in acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., MDSL Inc., Tangoe Inc., and Vodafone Global Enterprise Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dimension Data Holdings Ltd., Pinnacle Communication Corp., Anatole SAS, Econocom Group SA., Telesoft Corp., Movero Inc., Veramark Technologies Inc., Ezwim B.V., TNX Corp., Avotus Corp., Telefonica S.A, Wide Point Corp., Accenture plc., CSC Ltd., Orange Business Services.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Telecom team said: ''One of the main trends witnessed in the Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market is the increased acquisition of niche vendors by global vendors. The Global TEM market is highly fragmented with several diverse as well as niche vendors. To increase their market shares, the diverse vendors are increasingly acquiring niche players. For instance, one of the leading vendors in the market, Rivermine, was acquired by Emptoris in 2011, and the latter was acquired by IBM in 2012. Similarly, vendors such as Tangoe and Vodafone are increasingly focused on acquisitions to increase their presence in this market.''

According to the report, one of the main factors that drive the demand for TEM solutions is the increasing wireless expenditure in enterprises. Over the past few years, wireless expenses in enterprises have increased significantly. Companies nowadays allow employees to use smartphones in a bid to support employee mobility. However, this leads to several issues such as security concerns, over-usage charges, text messaging charges, and device procurement charges. The management of wireless expenses is highly complex, and it requires efficient TEM solutions to minimize these expenses. Also, the growing adoption of cloud-based applications is expected to increase wireless expenses, which will further drive the need for TEM solutions.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tkb96b/global_telecom