B&W Names Kairus K. Tarapore Chief Administrative Officer

The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W) BWC announced today that Kairus K. Tarapore is named Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Tarapore replaces former B&W Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Vangel Athanas, who is leaving B&W to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Tarapore's responsibilities will include oversight of B&W's global personnel management, talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, organizational and performance initiatives.

“Kairus brings significant human capital management expertise and is a welcome addition to our executive team,” said E. James Ferland, Chief Executive Officer, B&W. “A key to B&W's competitiveness is its people, and I'm confident Kairus will help us attract and retain top quality professionals and that he will bring outstanding leadership to all of our human resources functions throughout the B&W organization.”

Prior to joining B&W, Mr. Tarapore served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources, for Ceridian Corporation, a global human resources and payment solutions company, from 2006 to 2012.

From 1998 until 2006, he held various positions at General Electric, and served as Senior Vice President, Global Quality, GE Fleet Services, from 2004 to 2006. He also served in the human resources departments of RPG Enterprises and Wipro Corporation in India from 1993 to 1998 and from 1985 to 1993, respectively.

Mr. Tarapore has a master's degree in personnel management and industrial relations from the XLRI School of Business and Human Resources in Jamshedpur, India, and a bachelor's degree in accounting/business from Sydenham College, University of Bombay. He completed the advanced Human Resources Executive Program at the University of Michigan and was a GE Six Sigma Quality Leader and Black Belt.

About B&W

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., The Babcock & Wilcox Company is a leader in clean energy technology and services, primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets, as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. B&W has locations worldwide and employs approximately 12,700 people, in addition to approximately 10,400 joint venture employees. Learn more at www.babcock.com.