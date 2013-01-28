GSE Systems Introduces 3Di-TouchWall, Affordable Alternative to CAVE Simulation for Immersive 3D Training

SYKESVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE MKT: GVP) today launched its 3Di-TouchWall™, an integrated software/hardware solution that provides a highly immersive simulation experience similar to a cave automatic virtual environment (CAVE) at a fraction of the cost.

The 3Di-TouchWall produces a 3D-enabled 87-inch HD projected image. In combination with the system's infrared head-motion tracking, stereo sound and DLP® stereoscopic 3D glasses, users can interact with virtual equipment (e.g., pumps, valves, gauges) and freely navigate through large virtual environments such as power plants. The infrared motion tracking assures that the user's point of view exactly matches their position in real-time. The resulting parallax increases the realism beyond what stereoscopic 3D glasses alone can provide.

The 3Di-TouchWall uses the ActivBoard® 587 multi-user surface manufactured by Promethean World PLC that allows users to operate hands-free, without holding a controller or other input device.

At the heart of the unit is GSE's Activ3Di™ system, connecting GSE's first-principles-based simulator data to the virtual training environments. It allows real-world physics data to drive the virtual scene in real time for an unparalleled level of realism and immersion. Activ3Di meets ANS 3.5 standards. It brings the value of simulator-based Control Room Operator Training into the engineering space for a wide range of activities such as job performance measures, plant walkthroughs, pre-job briefs and task-based training.

“The application of true-to-life virtual environments connected to our high fidelity models is a strategic initiative of our company,” said Jim Eberle, Chief Executive Officer of GSE Systems. “The 3Di-TouchWall is just one example where we have listened to the training challenges of our customers in the energy and processing industries and provided a product to enable them to train faster, learn more and spend less.”

GSE will be demonstrating the 3Di-TouchWall™ system at two upcoming events:

Powerplant Simulation Conference (PowerplantSim'13)

Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel

Jan. 28 to Feb. 1

Conference on Nuclear Training and Education (CONTE 2013)

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville-Riverfront

Booth 28-29

Feb. 3 to 6

About GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. is a world leader in real-time high-fidelity simulation, providing a wide range of simulation, training and engineering solutions to the energy and process industries. Its comprehensive and modular solutions help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training and operations. GSE's products and services are tailored to meet specific client requirements such as scope, budget and timeline. The Company has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in St. Marys, Georgia; Madison, New Jersey; Cary, North Carolina; Chennai, India; Nyköping, Sweden; Stockton-on-Tees, UK; Glasgow, UK; and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

ActivBoard is a registered trademark of Promethean.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We use words such as “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.