Research and Markets: The developed Asia-Pacific Telecoms Market: Retail Telecoms Revenue to Grow Slowly in the Region, from USD203 Billion in 2011 to USD209 Billion in 2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qckc9t/the_developed) has announced the addition of the "The developed Asia-Pacific telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2011-2016" report to their offering.

Operators in developed Asia-Pacific markets will explore innovative data pricing models for emerging mobile devices including tablets and consoles during 2011-2016, because 75% of mobile net additions will be non-handset broadband connections.

Key trends driving change in the developed Asia-Pacific telecoms markets include: the spread of 4G, which will account for 38% of mobile connections by 2016; the widespread penetration of smartphones, which will become the dominant mobile device in the region by 2013; and the roll-out of national broadband networks and FTTx services, which will generate more than USD18 billon in 2016.

This Report provides:

- forecasts of key telecoms market KPIs for the developed Asia-Pacific region

- detailed country-level forecasts for Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan

- discussion of key trends and market drivers for the forecast period, at regional level and by country

- line-by-line forecasts for connections by device type and by technology, revenue, ARPU, voice/data splits, fibre and 4G take-up, and voice traffic (MoU).

About the Authors

Alexandra Rehak (Partner, Head of Telecoms Research) is responsible for setting the direction for Analysys Mason's telecoms research, working with our expert analysts and consultants to build new content programmes and developing areas of thought leadership across our Consumer, Networks, Enterprise and Data/Regional practices.

Katrina Bond (Analysys Mason Associate) is a freelance analyst with more than a decade of experience in understanding, analysing and forecasting the telecoms industry.

William Hare (Analyst) joined Analysys Mason's Consulting division in 2007, before transferring to the Research division in 2010.

Emma Buckland (Senior Analyst) manages Analysys Mason's Core Forecasts research programme and is the lead analyst of its Country Reports research programme.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qckc9t/the_developed