Rambus Introduces R+™ Enhanced Standard Memory and Interface Solutions

Rambus Inc. RMBS, the innovative technology solutions company that brings invention to market, today introduced the Rambus R+™ family of enhanced standard solutions, specifically designed for the memory and interface market. Fully compatible with industry standards, R+ solutions offer compelling benefits such as improved power efficiency and performance. The R+ family allows customers to differentiate their products in a cost-effective manner with improved time-to-market. Rambus solutions are also available with collaborative design and integration services to optimize design and development cycles.

“The rapidly increasing demands of media-rich mobile devices and cloud-based services often outpace current memory and interface standard offerings,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interface Division at Rambus. “The R+ solutions are designed to satisfy these demands by providing a significant improvement in power and performance while maintaining compatibility with today's industry standards. This approach builds on our proven track record in standards-compliant interfaces while helping our customers to differentiate their products and get to market quickly.”

The initial development focus for the R+ family is on memory and interface solutions for mobile and server applications, including dynamic and non-volatile memories and chip-to-chip interfaces.

The first Rambus R+ LPDDR3 solution is R+ LPDDR3. The R+ LPDDR3 architecture, which includes both a controller and a DRAM interface, can reduce memory system power consumption by up to 25%, enabling significantly increased battery life for mobile devices. In addition, the R+ LPDDR3 architecture supports data rates up to 3200 megabits per second (Mbps), double the performance of existing LPDDR3 technologies. This performance benefit translates to improved high-end smart phone and tablet functionality such as gaming and HD video streaming, as well as improved battery life.

