Rambus Introduces R+™ LPDDR3 Memory Architecture Solution

Rambus Inc. RMBS, the innovative technology solutions company that brings invention to market, today announced its first LPDDR3 offering targeted at the mobile industry. In the Rambus R+ solution set, the R+ LPDDR3 memory architecture is fully compatible with industry standards while providing improved power and performance. This allows customers to differentiate their products in a cost-effective manner with improved time-to-market. Further helping improve design and development cycles, the R+ LPDDR3 is also available with Rambus' collaborative design and integration services.

The R+ LPDDR3 architecture includes both a controller and a DRAM interface and can reduce active memory system power by up to 25% and supports data rates of up to 3200 megabits per second (Mbps), which is double the performance of existing LPDDR3 technologies. These improvements to power efficiency and performance enable longer battery life and enhanced mobile device functionality for streaming HD video, gaming and data-intensive apps.

“Each generation of mobile devices demands even higher performance with lower power. The R+ LPDDR3 technology enables the mobile market to use our controller and DRAM solutions to provide unprecedented levels of performance, with a significant power savings,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interface Division at Rambus. “Since this technology is a part of our R+ platform, beyond the improvements in power and performance, we're also maintaining compatibility with today's standards to ensure our customers have all the benefits of the Rambus' superior technology with reduced adoption risk.”

The seed to the improved power and performance offered by the R+ LPDDR3 architecture is a low-swing implementation of the Rambus Near Ground Signaling technology. Essentially, this single-ended, ground-terminated signaling technology allows devices to achieve higher data rates with significantly reduced IO power. The R+ LPDDR3 architecture is built from ground up to be backward compatible with LPDDR3 supporting same protocol, power states and existing package definitions and system environments.

Additional key features of the R+ LPDDR3 include:

1600 to 3200Mbps data rates

Multi-modal support for LPDDR2, LPDDR3 and R+ LPDDR3

DFI 3.1 and JEDEC LPDDR3 standards compliant

Supports package-on-package and discrete packaging types

Includes LabStation™ software environment for bring-up, characterization, and validation in end-user application

Silicon proven design in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 28nm-SLP process

The R+ LPDDR3 memory controller and DRAM interface solutions are currently available. For additional information on the Rambus R+ LPDDR3, visit www.rambus.com/LPDDR3.

