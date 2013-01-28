Advantage Systems Achieves Profitable Year in 2012

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced that it has experienced several important milestones in 2012, including exceeding company revenues from the previous year by 68 percent. This increase was partially driven by increased sales of the Web Based Branch Reporting Tool within its Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) system.

Advantage Systems also upgraded its web-based financial reporting solution to provide branch managers with on-line access to comprehensive financial reporting that historically came from the accounting department. The system eliminates the time burden on accounting departments and gives branch managers real-time access to detailed branch reporting in a format that they have come to expect. At their fingertips, branch managers can quickly evaluate branch performance and loan profitability.

The company also reported that sales of its Commission Calculation Module within its Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) product doubled in 2012. The Commission Calculation Module enables lenders to automate the calculation of commissions and bonuses in both retail and wholesale environments.

“We increased sales of our AMB product by providing added features that meet the evolving needs of mortgage lenders, such as our web-based reporting tool and the enhanced commission module,” said Brian Lynch, president of Advantage Systems.

AMB is an accounting system that was specifically designed for mortgage bankers to provide loan-level detail of accounting transactions. The system provides general ledger, accounts payable and report writing capabilities.

About Advantage Systems

Founded in 1986, Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage Systems is a provider of accounting and contract management tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Advantage Systems' Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) was developed in response to the demand the company saw for a general ledger accounting product specifically designed for the mortgage banking industry. AMB has the ability and reliability to track costs at loan level in real time, eliminating redundant spreadsheets and providing financial data that can be used by CEOs, management and staff who may not be trained as accountants. For more information, visit www.mortgageaccounting.com.