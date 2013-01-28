NIPSCO Selects Itron Automated Metering Solutions to Streamline Meter Reading and Improve Efficiency

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Itron, Inc. ITRI announced today that Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. NI serving 786,000 natural gas customers and 457,000 electric customers in northern Indiana, has selected Itron's automated meter reading (AMR) solution for mobile collection of meter data.

Over the next several years, NIPSCO will be installing AMR technologies across its entire service territory as part of the utility's continued focus on improving customer service.

The contract includes a minimum of 400,000 Itron gas communication modules and 450,000 Itron electric meters, including Itron's new Bridge Meter, which offers increased operational efficiencies and future investment protection. In addition, Itron will provide more than 20,000 gas meters, its mobile collection system, Field Deployment Manager software, overall project management and professional services. The solution will enable NIPSCO to remotely obtain accurate meter readings, while streamlining the meter reading process, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and improving safety.

“We look forward to better serving our customers through the efficiencies offered by Itron's new system, as well as the opportunity to improve overall safety,” said Mike Hooper, vice president of major projects at NIPSCO.

“Helping utilities achieve their business goals is Itron's priority. Itron's technology will help NIPSCO improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs. It will also give them the flexibility to leverage their AMR system as their needs evolve,” said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president of Itron's Energy Group in North America.

About Itron

