Tennant Company Deploys 325+ Employee Volunteers in Third Annual "Tennant Gives Back" Event

Tennant Company TNC, a world-leading innovator of sustainable cleaning solutions, is deploying more than 325 employee volunteers into the City of Los Angeles as part of its third annual “Tennant Gives Back” initiative held in conjunction with the company's annual Global Sales Meeting.

On Wednesday, Jan. 30th, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT, approximately 325 Tennant employees will work to: assemble 1,000 food packs with approximately 10 pounds of food each for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to send home with children over the weekend; assemble 900 hygiene kits, including cold-weather wear, for the Los Angeles Mission; assemble 50 bikes to donate to the YMCA Ketchum-Downtown LA Branch and present the bikes (with helmets and bike locks) directly to the kids in the Growing Young Minds (GYM) program at Hoover Elementary, their local school.

"We believe strongly at Tennant that we can make a positive difference through our individual actions and, collectively, as good corporate stewards by helping people and the communities in which we do business,” said Andy Eckert, Tennant Company's VP, Americas. “We're happy to leverage our global sales meeting, with Tennant employees from around the world, by coming together to be of service to others.”

Eckert will lead the team of employees working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank; Tennant President and CEO Chris Killingstad will lead bike assembly for the YMCA; and Rusty Zay, VP of Global Marketing at Tennant, will champion the effort with the Los Angeles Mission.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organization that has been serving the disadvantaged of their community since 1973. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a partner with Feeding America, the nation's largest non-governmental, domestic hunger relief organization. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is the only Feeding America affiliated food bank in Los Angeles County. www.laFoodBank.org

About Los Angeles Mission

Founded in 1936, the Los Angeles Mission is a non-profit, privately supported, faith-based organization that serves the immediate and long-term needs of homeless and disadvantaged men, women and children. The Mission is among the nation's largest service providers to the homeless. www.losangelesmission.org

About YMCA Ketchum-Downtown Branch

The Ketchum-Downtown YMCA is a non-profit organization committed to helping people live a balanced, healthy life in spirit, mind and body. www.ymcala.org

Tennant Company Profile

Minneapolis-based Tennant Company TNC is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; chemical-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, Minn.; Holland, Mich.; Louisville, Ky; Uden, The Netherlands; the United Kingdom; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit http://www.tennantco.com.