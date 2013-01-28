Research and Markets: Enterprise connectivity demand in Africa: trends and forecasts 2012-2017 - Connectivity Revenue Will Mostly Come From Countries in the Services-Oriented Category In 2017

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22wl5g/enterprise) has announced the addition of the "Enterprise connectivity demand in Africa: trends and forecasts 2012-2017" report to their offering.

Fibre will be the key to unleashing pent-up demand for enterprise connectivity services, as increased capacities, and more affordable pricing will allow them to use more robust enterprise applications.

Enterprise customers in Africa aim to take advantage of the same business applications used elsewhere, but are often limited by lack of affordable bandwidth. Increased fibre deployments will play a significant role in generating additional demand for enterprise connectivity services.

This Report provides:

- forecasts for revenue generated by enterprises for fibre, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and satellite connectivity services

- forecasts for revenue generated by agriculture, industry, manufacturing and services sectors for connectivity services

- forecast splits for Africa, South Africa, Advanced African countries, Services-oriented African countries and Rural African countries

- recommendations for operators supplying enterprise connectivity services in Africa

- a discussion of the applications driving demand for enterprise connectivity services

- an overview of decision criteria that enterprises use when selecting a connectivity services and suppliers.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22wl5g/enterprise