Cyber-Ark Addresses Primary Cyber-Attack Targets in Critical Infrastructure at DistribuTECH

Cyber-Ark® Software, a leading global information security provider for protecting and managing critical applications, identities and sensitive information, today announced its participation at DistribuTECH. In the session titled, “Protecting the Privileged: Securing Administrator and Shared Accounts According to NERC CIP,” Adam Bosnian, EVP Americas, will provide key considerations and best practices for securing critical infrastructure. Bosnian's discussion will highlight the importance of establishing an inside-out security approach focused on privileged account management in order to protect an organization's most critical assets.

DistribuTECH is the utility industry's leading smart grid conference and exposition, covering technologies for a wide array of energy and utility systems. Cyber-Ark's presentation will examine recent high-profile cyber attacks to help organizations understand how they can secure critical infrastructure while meeting the regulation requirements of North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC-CIP).

Who: Adam Bosnian, EVP Americas, Cyber-Ark

What: “Protecting the Privileged: Securing Administrator and Shared Accounts According to NERC CIP”

Part of the SCADA and Network Infrastructure track, this presentation will review the challenges and proposed solutions for energy utilities in dealing with the management of their privileged administrator and shared accounts across their ICS/SCADA and smart-grid networks. In addition, Bosnian will address regulation requirements in NERC CIP that specify the need for privileged account management and monitoring.

When: Thursday, January 31, 2013, from 8:30 -10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Room 31A, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.

To learn more about compliance with NERC-CIP standards, visit Cyber-Ark's website or download the whitepaper “Complying with North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC-CIP) Standards, An Assessment of Cyber-Ark's Privileged Identity & Session Management.”

About Cyber-Ark

Cyber-Ark® Software is a global information security company that specializes in protecting and managing privileged users, sessions, applications and sensitive information to improve compliance, productivity and protect organizations against insider threats and advanced external threats. With its award-winning Privileged Identity Management, Privileged Session Management and Sensitive Information Management Suites, organizations can more effectively manage and govern data center access and activities, whether on-premise, off-premise or in the cloud, while demonstrating returns on security investments. Cyber-Ark works with more than 1,200 customers, including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in Newton, Mass., Cyber-Ark has offices and authorized partners in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.cyber-ark.com.

