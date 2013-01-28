GE Capital Provides $12 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility for SIGA Technologies, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GE Capital, Healthcare Financial Services announced today it is serving as sole lender and administrative agent on $12 million in senior secured credit facilities for SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA, consisting of a $5 million term loan and a $7 million revolving line of credit.

Headquartered in New York City, SIGA specializes in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals to prevent and treat some of the most lethal, disease-causing pathogens in the world, including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever and other dangerous viruses.

“GE Capital understands our business and quickly delivered a competitive financing package that meets our needs,” said Daniel Luckshire, executive vice president and CFO of SIGA. “In GE Capital, we have a lender who will work closely with us as we continue to grow our business.”

“SIGA, like many commercial-stage pharmaceutical companies, has sophisticated needs for continuing access to efficiently-priced capital,” said Anthony Storino, senior managing director, GE Capital, Healthcare Financial Services, Life Sciences. “With a team of specialists, we provide pharma companies with a deep level of knowledge and great flexibility in meeting their capital needs.”

