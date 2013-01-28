Advisors Dedicate Time and Resources to Community Outreach at the TD Ameritrade Institutional 2013 National Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

TD Ameritrade Institutional1 announces community outreach activities at the 2013 National Conference in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 30 - Feb. 2. Nearly 3,000 independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and industry influencers from across the country will have the opportunity to participate in activities to support the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and the Foundation for Financial Planning.

“Whether it's with a hammer or financial planning tools, advisors are passionate about helping people improve their lives. I'm always inspired to hear the different ways advisors choose to give back to their communities and we wanted to harness some of that energy at our National Conference,” said Tom Nally, president, TD Ameritrade Institutional. “San Diego is home to nearly 500 TD Ameritrade associates and their families, as well as many of our advisor clients. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working side by side with RIAs to make a positive impact on the community.”

Conference goers will have the opportunity to choose from four activities:

5K Run/Walk

Conference goers and their guests can head to the San Diego Bay waterfront on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 1, for a 5K Run/Walk benefitting the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and the Foundation for Financial Planning.

Foundation for Financial Planning “Ask the Advisor” Consultations

RIAs will have the opportunity to help military families learn the basics of creating a financial plan through one-on-one consultations. These skills include budgeting, saving, debt reduction and money management. Advisors can sign up for a Foundation for Financial Planning pre-conference continuing education credit course (taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 30) to become qualified to lead an “Ask the Advisor” session on Thursday, Jan. 31, or Friday, Feb. 1.

Habitat for Humanity of San Diego Build

On the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 1, guests of the conference can help reshape the landscaping of Habitat for Humanity homes across the greater San Diego area by building home fences on the conference property. Space is limited and Habitat for Humanity volunteer opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

American Red Cross Military Appreciation

Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to create and send Valentine's Day wishes and build military comfort kits with a personal note to honor the men and women serving our country. Advisors are encouraged to have family and guests join the effort.

Advisors attending the 2013 National Conference can register to participate in community events when checking into the conference beginning Wednesday, Jan. 30. To view a full schedule of the conference events, go to www.tdaconferences.com. For the latest conference updates, RIAs can follow TD Ameritrade Institutional on twitter @TDA4advisors and track the hashtag #TDAI2013.

American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Foundation for Financial Planning, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other's policies and services.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at http://blog.redcross.org.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people take control of their financial lives by connecting the financial planning community with people in need. Governed by a volunteer board of financial planning and industry leaders, the Foundation has awarded 75 grants totaling more than $4 million to nonprofit organizations reaching those generally not served by the market. Through funding grants that are scalable, a number of support materials have been developed to assist financial planners and advisors in their pro bono work within their communities.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity International is a global nonprofit Christian housing organization that seeks to put God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Since 1976, Habitat has served more than 600,000 families by welcoming people of all races, religions and nationalities to construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, please visit www.habitat.org, or follow us at www.facebook.com/habitat or at www.twitter.com/habitat_org or join Habitat's blog community at www.habitat.org/blog.

About TD Ameritrade Institutional

TD Ameritrade Institutional1 is a leading provider of comprehensive brokerage and custody services to over 4,500 fee-based, independent registered investment advisors and their clients. Our advanced technology platform, coupled with personal support from our dedicated service teams, allows investment advisors to run their practices more efficiently and effectively while optimizing time with clients.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade's AMTD technology, people and education to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help them decide how - bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 36 years. TD Ameritrade has time and again been recognized as a leader in investment services. Please visit the TD Ameritrade's newsroom or www.amtd.com for more information.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org) /NFA (www.nfa.futures.org)

1TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

