CCM Launches Evolutional Service With Over 300 Annual Intelligence Researches

Starting from the year 2013, CCM, a professional information provider specializing in market research and intelligence of agricultural, chemical, life science industries across China, Asia Pacific and the world, will provide an evolutional service with more than 300 annual intelligence researches of agriculture, chemicals and life science products.

In comparison with CCM's existing reports, these annual intelligence researches are annual updates on industry dynamics in the whole year, and are more like condensed packages containing the essential information. They are very convenient and economical for customers to acquire more valuable information regarding products and market dynamics in the relative industries. Customers can also obtain additional original data of affiliated products and content chunks provided by CCM. CCM has also improved the research methods and composition ways to achieve higher accessibility and readability.

The annual researches cover more than 300 product categories and are typical statements of the latest dynamics and prospects in the agricultural, chemical and life science industries. The latest researches issued in January focus on approximately 20 varieties of products. A lot of industry leaders believe that these products are likely to have an important impact on customers' business and the development of the related industries.

The featured product items in the January researches include Mancozeb, Atrazine, Metamitron, 2,4-D, Dicamba, Fluazifop-P-butyl, Quizalofop-P-ethyl, Tebuthiuron, Captan and Captan, Metazachlor, Prochloraz, Glucose, Dextrose Anhydrous, High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), Maltodextrin, Starch Syrup, Functional Oligosaccharide, Monosodium glutamate (MSG), Citric acid, Acrylonitrile, Caprolactam, Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), Ethylene glycol & diethylene glycol. More researches will be presented soon in the upcoming months.

“Given the products of CCM in the past years, we are proud to state that most of them, such as monthly newsletters, industrial market reports, market data and consultancy surveys, have been well received by a lot of leading companies in the world. The newly released annual researches will maintain good quality as always. They will bring customers more valuable and methodologically sound market intelligence which can meet or even exceed their needs and expectations,” said Mr. Zhonghui Wu, general manager of CCM.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cnchemicals.com/Special/AnnualIntelligenceResearch%20.html.