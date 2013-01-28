Polycom and Meetrix to Offer Cloud-Delivered Social Video Collaboration Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Polycom, Inc. PLCM, the global leader in open standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), and Meetrix, a cloud enabler and integrator, today announced they have formed a partnership to integrate their respective solutions to offer customers cloud-delivered social video collaboration services. The partnership integrates Meetrix's unified communications cloud service for IBM Sametime® and Polycom's video infrastructure software (either on-premises or cloud-delivered from a service provider) to help customers securely and reliably connect, communicate, and collaborate visually through their cloud-delivered social business app.

Meetrix's flagship offering, Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime, delivers “Sametime as a Service” – a service that manages the IBM Sametime solution for customers from the cloud. Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime can be deployed in hours for small and medium businesses or, in the case of larger enterprises, a few days, giving customers instant access to the benefits of IBM Sametime. The Polycom® RealPresence® Platform, the most comprehensive software infrastructure for universal video collaboration, enriches the social collaboration experience by allowing IBM Sametime and IBM Connections users to collaborate in secure multi-party or point-to-point video calls. The RealPresence Platform software infrastructure, whether installed on-premises or delivered as a service from the cloud, connects users across any environment – immersive video suites, conference rooms, work and home offices, and smartphones, laptops and tablets.

“We've offered integration with IBM Sametime for years but as more customers – especially small and midsized companies – explore cloud strategies, we're excited to partner with Meetrix, a real innovator in this space,” said Steve Pattison, Vice President of Business Development, Polycom. “The Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime service allows customers to deploy IBM Sametime almost instantly, and when you integrate Polycom RealPresence video solutions into the social business environment, customers can keep their upfront costs down, leverage their existing investments, and quickly realize a return on their investment from the increased productivity of face-to-face collaboration.”

“We are excited to team with a prestigious partner such as Polycom,” said Lee Fawcett, Chief Executive Officer, Meetrix. “We've heard from our customers that enterprise-class UC delivered from the cloud is needed, and our joint solution, whether the video infrastructure is on-premises or delivered from the cloud, offers the best-in-class UC and video solution-set available today.”

The offering is available globally for existing Polycom RealPresence Platform and Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime customers at no additional integration or application cost. For more information on the integration, please contact your local Meetrix sales rep or sales@meetrix.us.

Demonstrations

Meetrix will be demonstrating the offering next week at TEAM Polycom 2013, Polycom's annual sales and partner conference, in Vancouver, Canada, February 4-7, 2013. In booth #41, Meetrix will show Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime integrated with the Polycom RealPresence Platform software infrastructure.

Separately, Polycom will be demonstrating its integration with IBM Sametime at IBM Connect 2013, January 27-31, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. At pedestals B21-B23, Polycom will demonstrate the RealPresence Platform solution integration with IBM Sametime, featuring the Polycom® RealPresence® Mobile 2.0 software application for Apple iOS and Android devices and the newly announced Polycom® RealPresence® Group series. The RealPresence Group series is the next-generation HD video collaboration systems for budgets of all sizes which feature the new Polycom user experience (Polycom® UX™ software), patent-pending Polycom® SmartPairing™ technology (wirelessly connects Apple iPads to RealPresence Group series and Polycom® HDX® systems), the industry's best HD video and content-sharing (up to 1080p60 resolution), and crystal-clear audio.

The Polycom RealPresence Platform

The RealPresence Platform software infrastructure provides reliability, security and industry-leading scalability, and interoperates with the broadest range of communications applications. The RealPresence Platform software was recently enhanced to include the industry's first open standards-based SVC (Scalable Video Coding), with 3X HD multipoint video call capacity for greater scalability, dramatically lower TCO, superior performance, and backwards- and forwards-compatibility to protect customer investments—all available through a software update. Additionally, the RealPresence Platform software offers multi-tenant capabilities and open application programming interfaces (APIs).

