DNA Brands Hires Top Beverage Industry Executive to Head up Aggressive Rebranding and Sales Initiatives

DNA Brands, Inc. DNAX today announced that it has appointed Eric Fowler its new Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Fowler, known as a brand builder, will utilize his twenty five years of retail and distributor relationships to position DNA as a prime player in the category.

Darren Marks, President of DNA said, “We feel very fortunate to have been able to attract such a seasoned professional with the proven track record that Eric possesses. Mr. Fowler is an experienced leader and manager, well versed in all aspects of the beverage industry and maintains top North American distributor relationships.” Marks concluded, “Eric has also been responsible for the successful launch of several brands in the functional beverage sector during his tenure with such notable companies such as Southeast-Atlantic Beverage, Hansen Beverage Company (Monster Energy), Rockstar Energy Drink, Jones Soda Company, Arizona Beverage Company, Boo Koo Beverage and most recently at Killer Buzz Energy Drink. We believe that combining Eric's distribution and retail relationships with the world's best tasting energy drink (World Beverage Competition 2012-2013) and super new graphics will result in a huge rebranding success for DNA.”

“I am excited to be a part of the DNA team and to be given the opportunity to bring the World's best tasting energy drink and dynamic new look of the Company's products to a national audience. We believe the new branding and portfolio expansion will meet and exceed consumers' demands and expectations in this highly competitive category,” said Eric Fowler. Fowler concluded, “I am excited about what the future holds for DNA. We expect to deliver functional "great tasting" products and continue seeking innovative new products. We will be aggressively expanding our distribution through a variety of distributor networks and retailers. This is an exciting time for DNA and we look forward to sharing the success with our business partners and investors. I have joined the Company because of my belief that DNA is poised for explosive growth and I look forward to being a part of that future.” http://dnaenergydrink.com/DNAenergy/dna2013/dna2013.html

About DNA Brands, Inc.

DNA BRANDS, make DNA Energy Drink®, the 2010 and 2012 winner of the best-tasting energy drink at the World Beverage Competition. DNA Energy Drink® is a proprietary blend of quality ingredients in several delicious flavors. DNA is a proud sponsor of many action sport teams consisting of top athletes from Motorcross, Surf, Wakeboard and Skateboard, and has received tremendous TV and media coverage. Independent retailers throughout the state sell the DNA Brand products as well as national retailers including Walgreens, Race Trac and Circle K.

For more information about DNA Energy Drink, its athletes and sponsorships, please visit www.dnabrandsusa.com or contact:

Darren M. Marks, President, (954) 970 3826 darren@dnabrandsusa.com

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.