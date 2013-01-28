KPN Awards Accenture a Four-Year Contract to Provide Digital Managed Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

KPN, a leading telecommunications and IT services provider in The Netherlands, has awarded Accenture ACN a four-year technology and management consulting contract to develop, build and maintain a full range of digital managed services in order to support KPN's online domain and drive integration and standardization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Anatoly Roytman, who leads the Accenture Interactive digital practice for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “This program delivers application development and maintenance for all of KPN's applications for its Internet domains. It will combine effectively the support of KPN's online domain activities which is currently provided by various outside suppliers.”

“We look forward to helping KPN achieve more streamlined and efficient online domain activities and process standardization,” said Marc Dijks, managing director Technology at Accenture. “By choosing to work with Accenture, KPN will take advantage of our broad technology expertise, our global delivery capabilities, and superior online industry knowledge.”

This builds on the long term relationship between Accenture and KPN, expanding the range of capabilities Accenture is currently providing. Accenture has existing managed services contracts at KPN for its business support systems, infrastructure operations, as well as a contract to deliver KPN's interactive TV services to multiple devices (TV, tablets and smartphones) based on the Accenture Video Solution. With this additional contract, Accenture will work with KPN on further enabling a consistent experience for KPN customers across digital touchpoints.

Accenture will provide application development and maintenance services from its Netherlands location and through its India Delivery Center in Bangalore. Accenture's industrialized breadth of global delivery capabilities focus on outcome, productivity and quality improvement through proven tools, innovations, automation, reusable assets, shared services and process optimizations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, with 259,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Combining unparalleled experience, comprehensive capabilities across all industries and business functions, and extensive research on the world's most successful companies, Accenture collaborates with clients to help them become high-performance businesses and governments. The company generated net revenues of US$27.9 billion for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2012. Its home page is www.accenture.com.

In 2009, Accenture launched Accenture Interactive to help companies develop world-class digital marketing capabilities and optimize online/offline investments. Accenture Interactive brings together advanced technology platforms with consulting, analytics, Web development and digital managed services capabilities in an integrated model. Learn more about Accenture Interactive.