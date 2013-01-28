Aurora Algae Appoints New CFO

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Aurora Algae today announced the appointment of Bill Roeschlein to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Roeschlein joins Aurora Algae from Trident Microsystems, where he served as a CFO consultant, assisting in the integration of two large acquisitions across three continents. Prior to that, he was CFO of Power Integrations POWI, where he intensified investor relations activities and led the roadshow for its stock option buyback initiative, while driving profitability during an economic downturn. As CFO of Selectica, Inc. SLTC, Bill Roeschlein successfully transitioned the company's business model from an enterprise sales model to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Bill began his career in the audit practice of Coopers & Lybrand, and has lived and worked in Japan as an expatriate finance director for Asyst Technologies. He is an active-status California CPA, and holds a B.A. with honors from UCLA and an MBA from Cornell University.

“We are very pleased to have Bill join our executive team,” said Greg Bafalis, CEO of Aurora Algae. “He brings an impressive breadth of experience, including both financial and operational change management. This experience will be invaluable as we begin our commercial-scale build-out and transition from proof-of-concept to full commercial operation.”

About Aurora Algae

Aurora Algae is a producer of high-performance, premium algae-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutrition, aquaculture and fuels markets. The Company has developed the industry's first commercial-scale photosynthetic platform for sustainable, algae-based product development. Aurora Algae's proprietary algae strains and production process uses arid land, seawater and captured carbon pollution from industrial emitters, resulting in more capitally efficient and more environmentally sustainable algae farming. Aurora Algae enables its customers and partners to improve the diversity and sustainability of their product portfolios, while addressing consumer demand for natural products. For more information, please visit www.aurorainc.com.