Caprock Risk Management, LLC Provides Detailed Independent Research Report on Southern USA Resources, Inc. / SUSA

Southern USA Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC BB: SUSA), a natural resource exploration and development company, announced today that an independent fee-based research report has been issued by Caprock Risk Management, LLC (“CRM”), initiating coverage on the Company with a price target on the Company's stock.

The report examines the potential growth of the Company which is expected to be driven by a number of key drivers including higher gold prices that should continue to enhance the gold sector's overall fundamentals, proven production track record of the Alabama Gold Belt, and the Company's low cost production with elevated gold prices that should bolster profit margins. A 2 year earnings model is provided and a valuation in-line with company's peer group of 24.11x price-to-earnings multiple.

Chris Jarvis, CEO and Director of Research at CRM commented, “We have a $4.00 12-month price target on Southern USA Resources that we believe is a conservative estimate. Our firm believes that equity research plays a significant role in providing publicly traded companies visibility to the investment community and we are excited that SUSA is our first company covered in 2013.”

For a copy of the report, go to: www.caprockrm.com or www.susaresources.com.

About Caprock Risk Management, LLC

Headquartered in New Hampshire, Caprock Risk Management, LLC (CRM) was founded by Chris Jarvis, CFA, CMT and a regular contributor to CNBC, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Dow Jones among others. With offices in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts as well as New York City, CRM services are centered on quantitative and qualitative research and analytics for equities and commodities, including institutional sell-side fee-based research on energy companies, independent valuations on private and public companies. In addition, CRM offers advisory services for energy trading and publishes a weekly market research report covering the energy futures markets that is distributed to institutions and major media outlets. For more information visit: http://www.caprockrm.com.

About Southern USA Resources, Inc.

Headquartered in Ashland, AL, Southern USA Resources, Inc. operates a gold mining operation and exploration group in the “Idaho District” of Northern Clay County Alabama. The Idaho District has numerous sites which have been producing mines and placer sites dating to the late 1800's. Using modern mining techniques, the Company is revisiting prior producing sites where it plans to excavate to a minimum depth of 80 feet, projecting the life of this project to be in excess of 20+ years.

For more information, visit: http://www.susaresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. Additional information on risks and other factors that may affect the business and financial results of Southern USA Resources, Inc. can be found in the filings of Southern USA Resources, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.