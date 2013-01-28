Mellanox Wins Data Center Interconnect Awards for Ethernet Switching and Virtual Protocol Interconnect Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & YOKNEAM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. MLNX MLNX, a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced it has been presented with two data center interconnect awards: the ZDNet China Best Network Switch awarded to Mellanox's SX1024 non-blocking Top-of-Rack (ToR) 10/40Gb/s Ethernet Switch and the China Network World 2012 Innovative Converged Network Solution for Cloud awarded to Mellanox's Virtual Protocol Interconnect® (VPI) end-to end solution including ConnectX-3 adapters and SwitchX-2 switches for both FDR 56Gb/s InfiniBand and 10/40Gb/s Ethernet based interconnect solutions.

Mellanox's ConnectX-3 VPI adapters provide performance-leading FDR 56Gb/s InfiniBand and 10/40GbE for unprecedented scalability and flexibility. ConnectX-3's innovative design, low power and flexible protocol capability delivers the highest level of interconnect throughput while reducing system power consumption and enabling cost-effective networking topologies. This makes ConnectX-3 the preferred solution for high-performance computing, Web 2.0, cloud, virtualized data centers, database, storage, big data and financial services.

The Mellanox SX1024, based on Mellanox's SwitchX-2 switch silicon, is the world's first non-blocking ToR switch with 48 10GbE ports and 12 40GbE ports in a 1U solution. The SX1024 enables data center IT managers to increase their application performance and eliminate the forced congestion imposed by other Ethernet switch solutions. As a result, the SX1024 was recognized by ZDNet China as the most efficient 10/40GbE ToR switch.

China Network World awarded the Mellanox VPI solution, including ConnectX interconnect adapters and SwitchX interconnect switch products, with its ‘Innovative Converged Network Award' for cloud computing. The award was based on the flexibility of supporting both FDR 56Gb/s InfiniBand and 10/40Gb/s Ethernet in a single interconnect solution, as well as Mellanox's VPI solution's advanced application offloading and comprehensive management.

“It is an honor to be recognized by ZDNet China and China Network World for our product excellence in the cloud and enterprise data center environments,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of market development at Mellanox Technologies. “It's a testament to the hard working teams at Mellanox who continue to deliver leading server and storage interconnect technologies to our customers.”

The annual ZDNet China and China Network World awards recognize vendors and products that facilitate low latency and high efficiency across small businesses and enterprise data centers in Asia.

Supporting Resources:

About ZDNet China

ZDNet China is the wholly owned subsidiary of CBSi, a company that provides IT technology and business-related information, transaction and service resources. ZDNet is the leading IT information service web site in China, providing business service information and tailored content for domestic users on the latest IT technology. It serves as the window for Chinese readers to catch up with the latest news and developments in the Chinese Internet sector.

About China Network World (CNW)

Under the administration of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and sponsored by Science Publishing House, China Network World is an IT focused weekly that features articles on Internet related news. With a national circulation of 85,000, its target audience includes people in the IT industry, IT-related government officials, and IT specialists in other industries. There are four sections in the weekly. The New Trends section focuses on IT industry news, the New Business section on product applications and solutions, the New Technologies section on reporting the newest technologies and products, and the New Life section on Internet culture. In addition to a pool of talented reporters, its close cooperation with IT government departments, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other IT media also contributes to China Network World.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.

Mellanox, BridgeX, ConnectX, CORE-Direct, InfiniBridge, InfiniHost, InfiniScale, PhyX, SwitchX, Virtual Protocol Interconnect and Voltaire are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Connect-IB, FabricIT, MLNX-OS, ScalableHPC, Unbreakable-Link, UFM and Unified Fabric Manager are trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.