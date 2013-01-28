Financial Times and Citi Announce Global Call for Submissions for 2013 FT/Citi Ingenuity Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today, the Financial Times and Citi announce a global call for submissions for the 2013 FT/Citi Ingenuity Awards: Urban Ideas in Action, a global programme that will recognise individuals, teams, organisations and community groups that have developed groundbreaking solutions to urban challenges that benefit cities, citizens and urban communities.

With more than 3.3 billion people currently living in urban areas – a number expected to rise to over 5 billion by 2030, according to a United Nations report – cities have a pressing need to address accelerating urbanisation to continue to thrive. This global programme was developed by the FT and Citi, in collaboration with INSEAD, to recognise those fueling urban progress.

What's New for 2013

In 2013, the FT/Citi Ingenuity Awards will be selected in a wide range of areas – from city administration, transport systems, energy and utilities, education and resource management, to housing, health, public safety, social services, mobile technologies, community engagement and collaboration platforms.

Top candidates will be profiled in two FT global magazine supplements.

Finalists will be selected by region.

Regional finalists will be invited to participate in events to further dialogue on urban challenges and solutions with key industry leaders.

One winner will be chosen for each region.

A global winner will be announced at an awards dinner in New York in December 2013.

About the Awards

Submissions will be reviewed based on a range of criteria, including originality, impact, efficiency and outcome. Criteria were developed by INSEAD, one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools. All entries will be reviewed by the FT and INSEAD for qualification. A panel of global subject matter experts will select winners. As sponsor, Citi will not review or judge submissions.

Submissions will be accepted online from January 28, 2013 through March 31, 2013.

The application form, eligibility criteria and additional programme details are available at: www.FTCitiawards.com

About the Financial Times:

The Financial Times, one of the world's leading business news organisations, is recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. Providing essential news, comment, data and analysis for the global business community, the FT has a combined paid print and digital circulation of more than 600,000 (Deloitte assured, Q3 2012) and a combined print and online average daily readership of 2.1 million people worldwide (PwC assured, May 2012). FT.com has more than 5 million registered users and over 312,000 paying digital subscribers. The newspaper has a global print circulation of 286,401 (ABCs, December 2012).

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Citi for Cities:

Citi for Cities is an initiative that harnesses the best of Citi across the globe to enable cities to become more efficient, by providing financing that facilitates commerce and modernization, and by empowering citizens to access services that enhance liveability and prosperity. Citi aims to help cities achieve their ambitions across the key ecosystems that power a city including administration, roads and transit, ports of entry, energy and utilities, workplace and education, health and safety and regeneration and development. Citi's span of engagement with cities includes public and private sectors, the financial sector and citizens and the communities in which they live. For more information, please visit www.citiforcities.com.