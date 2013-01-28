Genesys Delivers Record Results in 2012

DALY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Genesys, a leading provider of customer service and contact center solutions, today announced performance highlights for 2012, following its first year as an independent company. The company achieved annual revenues of greater than $610 million and double digit growth in 2012 compared to 2011. The record-breaking performance was driven by strong demand for Genesys' SIP-based contact center solutions, analytics applications, solutions for web, social and mobile customer service, as well as enterprise-wide solutions that integrate the front office with back office workers and processes.

2012 Highlights:

The company added more than 200 new customers in 2012 with strong performances in the education, financial services, government, retail, travel, and telecommunications segments.

The company achieved high double-digit to triple-digit revenue growth for key emerging solutions, including Genesys Social Engagement, Genesys Email and Web Chat, and Genesys intelligent Workload Distribution. Genesys also enjoyed continued strong performance for its SIP Server solution, reaching more than 380,000 seats deployed at the end of 2012.

In July, Genesys acquired LM Sistemas – an innovative provider of advanced self-service solutions – strengthening its position in hosted IVR platforms and self-service applications, and expanding the company's presence in Latin America.

The company in 2012 also launched two new solutions to support its growth strategy for mid-market contact centers. Genesys Connect for Service Cloud – a cloud customer service offering that natively integrates Genesys into salesforce.com's award-winning Service Cloud solution – was launched in September, 2012. Genesys One – a newly packaged premise solution for the mid-market and broader enterprise – was launched in October, 2012.

Earlier in 2012, the company launched its Genesys Mobile Engagement solution, a breakthrough mobile customer care offering that links smart phone applications and customer service agents.

The company also strengthened its hosted and pay-per-use contact center partner relationships throughout the year, signing new agreements in 2012 with Bell Canada, KDDI of Japan, and Telekom Deutschland.

The company made key additions to its executive management team, including James Budge, Chief Operating and Financial Officer; Reed Henry, Chief Marketing Officer; Jeff Haslem, Chief Information Officer; Madan Gadde, Senior Vice President, Professional Services; Lucy Norris, Senior Vice President, Genesys Care; Mark Alloy, Vice President, Tax and Treasury; and Christopher Agnew, Chief Patent and Intellectual Property Counsel.

Supporting Quotes:

“2012 was a breakthrough year for Genesys as a newly independent company,” said Paul Segre, President and CEO of Genesys. “We enter 2013 with a strengthened position in the market with solutions like Genesys Mobile Engagement and our new Web Engagement solution to be released in the first quarter, as well as an exciting set of simplified, faster to deploy offers for the mid-market, including Genesys One and our cloud customer service solution Genesys Connect.”

About Genesys:

Genesys is a leading provider of customer service and contact center solutions. With more than 2,000 customers in 80 countries, Genesys software directs more than 100 million interactions every day from the contact center to the back office, helping companies deliver fast, simple service and a highly personalized cross-channel customer experience. Genesys software also optimizes processes and the performance of customer-facing employees across the enterprise.

