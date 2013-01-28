Target Cancer Metabolism Conference to Feature Three Presentations by Agios Scientists

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel drugs in the fields of cancer metabolism and rare metabolic genetic diseases, today announced that Agios scientists will give three presentations at the Target Cancer Metabolism conference being held January 29-31, 2013 in Boston.

“Research and interest in cancer metabolism continues to accelerate, as this conference demonstrates,” said Scott Biller, Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “Taken together, our talks illustrate the innovative research capabilities and the insights into novel targets in metabolism that make Agios a leader in the field. In particular, we look forward to sharing data from our lead IDH1 and IDH2 programs, which we believe have significant potential to help patients with tumors carrying IDH mutations.”

The schedule for Agios' presentations is as follows:

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 30, 2013 at 1:45 p.m. (EST) Title: Using High Throughput Metabolomics, Flux Analysis, and Target Discovery to Target Novel Pathways in Cancer Presenter: Edward Driggers, senior director, cell metabolism Date & Time: Wednesday, January 30, 2013 at 4:45 p.m. (EST) Title: Case Study: IDH Mutations and Tumorigenecity Presenter: Katharine Yen, director, biology Date & Time: Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 1:30 p.m. (EST) Title: Case Study: Structure-Function Studies of a Glutaminase Inhibitor Complex Presenter: Byron DeLaBarre, associate director, biochemistry

