NCR Silver to Make Everyday Easy for 600 Cellairis Franchise Stores and Their Shoppers

NCR Corporation NCR announced today that NCR Silver, the company's cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solution for small businesses, will be used at more than 600 franchise Cellairis locations, making everyday easier for Cellairis franchise owners, their shoppers and Cellairis' corporate office. Cellairis is the world's largest franchised mobile device accessory company.

NCR Silver is already implemented and successfully running in several Cellairis locations. A full scale rollout at Cellairis locations in the United States and Canada began in January 2013, and will continue throughout the year until all existing locations are utilizing NCR Silver. All new Cellairis locations will also utilize NCR Silver.

Individual Cellairis franchise owners will benefit from using the powerful NCR Silver software as a service (SaaS) POS technology. NCR Silver will help them to easily manage their businesses, market to customers and sell both behind the counters and on the sales floors at their Cellairis locations. Cellairis stores are typically located at malls and shopping centers. In addition, franchisees will be able to accept credit card payments using NCR Silver's integrated credit card processing functionality that features secure, end-to-end encryption.

At the corporate level, Cellairis will use the NCR Silver API to expand their analytics into the rich data NCR Silver collects at each Cellairis franchise location. This will allow Cellairis to better manage company-wide inventory, gauge demand for products, leverage sales data and give Cellairis better system-wide insights into its business.

“With franchisees using multiple systems, some still including traditional cash registers that offer no business analytics, collecting data for corporate needs was very cumbersome and time-consuming,” said Harbor Hall, Cellairis CIO. “NCR is the leader in retail POS software and hardware and we're delighted to be able to offer our franchisees a system that makes it easy for them to run and manage their own businesses and that makes it easy for Cellairis to get information and make corporate-wide decisions in a timely way.”

NCR Silver's powerful, cloud-based technology allows NCR Silver to go beyond simple payment swipe and cash-register functions, giving small business owners the power to track sales, profits and inventory; market to customers with targeted and customized email campaigns; easily analyze business trends; and manage business finances. NCR Silver operates on Apple® iOS devices like the iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, allowing small businesses to interact with customers, sell and manage their businesses from anywhere. Apple devices are sold separately.

“We're excited about this partnership with Cellairis and how NCR Silver will make everyday easy for Cellairis franchisees, Cellairis' corporate offices and the Cellairis shopper,” said Christian Nahas, vice president of NCR's small business group. “We look forward to future partnerships with franchise operations like Cellairis, bringing entrepreneurial franchise owners powerful technology to run their sites and large franchisors like Cellairis the powerful system-wide analytics they require to run their business.”

