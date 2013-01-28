Bionest Partners and Scisive Consulting Merge to Create "Best in Class" Global Life Sciences Consulting Firm

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bionest Partners Inc. and Scisive Consulting LP, strategy and management consulting firms for the life science industries, announce their merger today. The merged companies will operate under the name of Bionest Partners with offices in New York, Paris, London and San Diego, with presence in Munich and Tokyo.

Success in today's competitively evolved medical industry requires insightful strategy informed by operating practicalities. Bionest Partners has combined with Scisive Consulting to create a new model consulting firm intensely responsive to, and highly qualified for, the planning needs of a new generation of medical business leaders and investors. This fusion of two highly-respected medical business consultancies equips us to deal with the new demands of the medical marketplace, and also enables each to augment its intellectual capital and expand its geographic coverage.

Bionest Partners' new senior management team will be Alain J. Gilbert and Bob J. Easton, as Co-Chair, together with partners Dr. Mary Koto, Catharine Staughton, Olivier Lesueur and Dr. Sean Hu, offering:

Complementarity of leadership , at once Strategic with Bob J. Easton and Operational with Alain J. Gilbert , to guarantee our clients " Practical Operability" of our recommendations

, at once and , to guarantee our clients " of our recommendations Broader sector and deeper functional expertise : drugs/devices/diagnostics (including personalized medicine); research/development/marketing/planning/pricing/corporate development

and deeper : drugs/devices/diagnostics (including personalized medicine); research/development/marketing/planning/pricing/corporate development Personalized Medicine Strategy , widely recognized consulting expertise

, widely recognized consulting expertise Geographic reach, with offices in Paris, London, New York, San Diego and affiliates in Munich and Tokyo

Bionest Partners Inc. is a Paris and New York-based life sciences business consulting firm founded in 2003 and led by Alain J. Gilbert. Gilbert has substantial senior executive experience in life sciences with large and small companies such as Abbott Diagnostics & Pharmaceuticals, former head of Medtronic Europe, founder of Idexx in Europe and last founded and spearheaded the very successful Biogen Europe implantation. Bionest's leaders include Olivier Lesueur and Dr. Sean Hu, both with substantial consulting experience: Olivier with Celerant and Sean with A.T. Kearney and IMS.

Scisive Consulting LP was founded 2008 by Easton and his partners Dr. Mary Koto and Catharine Staughton. Easton had previously co-founded and served as President of The Wilkerson Group, the first sizable medical business consultancy, where Mary and Catharine also had senior roles, and he also founded and chaired Easton Associates. He has been recognized as one of the preeminent thought leaders in the global industry. In addition to their extensive consulting experience, Mary has a history of senior operating roles in biomedical companies, and Catharine's career includes securities analysis and corporate licensing in the pharma space.

About Bionest Partners Inc. & Scisive Consulting LP

Bionest Partners Inc. provides strategy consulting services exclusively for the life science industries to help pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, diagnostics, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and their shareholders, maximize the value of their assets and investments. The company, founded in 2003, has a broad client base with over 100 clients ranging from large established companies to biotech start-ups and private equity firms, such as Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Millennium, AstraZeneca/MedImmune, Idenix, Stallergenes, Innate Pharma, Genfit, Jubilant, Sequenom, Axa Private Equity, Blackstone, Candover, Sumitomo, Ipsen, Abbott, Merck, Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, CareFusion.

The new company focuses on providing actionable strategies through its expertise in management consulting, including corporate, franchise, portfolio and product commercialization, organizational and marketing strategies, due diligence, surrogate management, as well as entry into European and US markets. New Bionest Partners will be headquartered in New York and maintain operations in Paris, London and San Diego, and a global network of consultants and associate members deployed to address specific client assignments and geographical markets in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.