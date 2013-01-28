TD Ameritrade CFO to Speak at the 14th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bill Gerber, chief financial officer and executive vice president of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD, will be speaking at the 14th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2013. The conference is being held at the Mandarin Oriental Miami Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Gerber's presentation will begin promptly at 11:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available and archived on the “Calendar of Events” page of TD Ameritrade's corporate Web site, www.amtd.com.

The Company asks that interested parties visit or subscribe to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com for the most up-to-date corporate financial information, presentation announcements, transcripts and archives. You can also follow the Company on Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR. Web site links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this release, although correct when published, may change in the future.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Credit Suisse are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other's policies and services.

AMTD-G

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade's AMTD technology, people and education to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help them decide how — bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 36 years. TD Ameritrade has time and again been recognized as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrade's newsroom or www.amtd.com, or follow @TDAmeritradePR for more information.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org) /NFA (www.nfa.futures.org)