IceWEB Continues to Make Significant Inroads in the Education Sector

IceWEB™, Inc. (OTC BB:IWEB),a leading provider of Unified Data Storage appliances for cloud and virtual environments as well as secure, infinitely scalable Cloud Services, today announced another significant order from a Virginia school district, expanding the Company's growing presence and acceptance in the education sector as the go-to standard.

Working with a local reseller, IceWEB successfully placed a large multi appliance IceWEB system providing primary storage for the school system's VMWare server infrastructure. In addition, the IceWEB system will replicate all data to an additional IceWEB 24TB backup appliance, leveraging IceWEB's award winning replication technology.

“While I typically don't report individual sales, this one is significant in that it illustrates all of the things we strive for and execute upon daily. This sale provides a complex end-to-end solution in which, after an exhaustive vetting process we replaced a “tier-one” supplier. It's in one of our key market segments—education. We brought the deal in at the critically important price point so necessary for educational institutions in this difficult budget environment, and we made good margins for our reseller and for IceWEB,” said Rob Howe, CEO of IceWEB.

“Our technology meets or exceeds customer requirements, provides excellent value for money, and our reseller program makes significant dollars at the point of sale for our partners. That's how a channel program is supposed to work, and we provide that every day,” Howe concluded.

IceWEB Hybrid Systems with 240GB Solid State and IceCACHE acceleration create another layer of cache between the ARC (Adaptive Replacement Cache) and the hard disk drives. Called L2ARC (Second Level Adaptive Replacement Cache), it contains data that was in the ARC but hasn't been accessed in a quantified period of time. When a request for data comes in, it looks first in the ARC. If the Data is not located in the ARC, instead of going to the slow-moving, spinning hard-disk drives, the request is automatically forwarded to the faster L2ARC layer.

In addition, all IceWEB Hybrid Storage Platforms feature two mirrored 60G write optimized (Intent Cache), a write cache that uses Solid State Drives (SSD) to log calls for data to be written to the hard disks. This allows the writes to be cached, flushed together and then written synchronously which is much faster than slow-performing random writes from other technologies. For more information on IceWEB technology, go to www.iceweb.com.

About IceWEB

IceWEB manufactures award-winning, high performance unified data storage appliances with enterprise storage management capabilities at a fraction of the price of traditional providers, while reducing space, power and cooling requirements and simplifying storage management for land-based, virtual and cloud environments. For more information please call 800-465-4637 or visit www.iceweb.com. To become part of the Company's e-mail list for industry updates and press releases, please send an e-mail to ir@iceweb.com.

