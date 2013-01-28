Health Net Awarded Medi-Cal Dental Contracts in Los Angeles and Sacramento Counties

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The California Department of Health Care Services has awarded Health Net of California, Inc., a subsidiary of Health Net, Inc. HNT, five-year contracts to continue providing Medi-Cal managed care dental benefits in Los Angeles and Sacramento counties.

“We're delighted the state recognized Health Net's quality and value in providing critical access to dental care for Los Angeles and Sacramento county residents,” said David Friedman, vice president of State Health Programs for Health Net of California. “We are committed to our partnership with dental care providers and the state to help provide Medi-Cal dental beneficiaries with continued access to quality care.”

In both Los Angeles and Sacramento counties, Health Net is the only Medi-Cal dental plan that covers non-emergency services for both children and adults.

Health Net began providing services under the Sacramento contract on January 1, 2013, and is scheduled to begin providing services under the Los Angeles contract by July 1, 2013, subject to the parties agreeing to final terms and conditions.

